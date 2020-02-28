Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Ayden McDonald likes to get his teammates involved in the game because it makes the offense work better.
That’s exactly what the Hibbing sophomore did Friday and it turned into a 97-60 high school boys basketball victory over St. Cloud Tech at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium in Hibbing’s final regular season game.
The Tigers were 3-21 coming into the game, but that didn’t necessarily bear fruit at the beginning of the game.
“I expected them to be better than their record, and they had a few guys that could play well,” McDonald said. “I thought we played well tonight. We had a balanced-scoring night, but our defense has to be better going into playoffs.”
Hibbing junior Eli Erickson threw that Tigers’ record out the window, too.
“We take every team seriously,” Erickson said. “We go into the game with the same mentality. Go in and do what we practice every day to get the W at the end of the day.”
Hibbing started hot by hitting four 3-pointers in its first 18 points, but the Bluejackets had a hard time pulling away from St. Cloud Tech, which hit four 3-pointers itself.
“We weren’t getting to our spots on defense, closing out on shooters,” Erickson said. “They shoot well. We had to figure that out, and get to our spots on defense.”
Hibbing did have a double-digit lead at one point, but the Tigers would get it to under 10 about midway through the first half.
That’s when McDonald went to work be getting everyone involved in the scoring as the Bluejackets took a 49-30 halftime lead.
“That’s what I try to do that as much as I can because when everyone is scoring, we’re at our best,” McDonald said. “Mayson (Brown), Eli (Erickson), Parker (Maki) and Tre (Holmes) they were all getting into the tonight.”
One of the biggest recipients of that was Eli Erickson, who would go on to score 16. He took some passes from McDonald, but Erickson also did the dirty work under the basket by getting put-backs on offensive rebounds.
“That happens because we go after each other at practice every day,” Erickson said. “It gives everyone good momentum, and it keeps us going.”
In the second half, Hibbing went on a 9-0 run to start, and St. Cloud Tech never really threatened from that point on.
“We wanted to put the nail in the coffin and finish everything out,” Erickson said. “It worked well. We got some good shots, and Chooch (Justin Yuretich) got his first bucket tonight, so I was happy for him.”
McDonald said the atmosphere in the building was also a factor in the game.
“It was fun,” McDonald said. “It was fun with all of the little kids and the big crowd here. It was loud. It was cool.”
Holmes led Hibbing with 24 points, all 3-pointers. Brown had 22, with five threes. McDonald finished with 14.
Pal Chuoi had 16 for the Tigers.
SCT 30 30 — 60
HHS 49 48 — 97
St. Cloud Tech: Pal Chuol 16, Troy Feddema 3, Vinny Gagliardi 2, Joe Dolan 3, Nate Terwick 4, Kaiden Tran 9, Devin Yeager 9, Drake Jett 7, Kytavion Norwood 4, Lincoln Benson 3.
Hibbing: Mayson Brown 22, Justin Yuretich 2, Jack Grzybowski 2, Tre Holmes 24, Parker Maki 7, Amari Manning 2, Joe Paver 5, Eli Erickson 16, Isaac Colbaugh 3, Ayden McDonald 14.
Total Fouls: St. Cloud Tech 14; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: St. Cloud Tech 5-11; Hibbing 14-15; 3-pointers: Chuol 4, Feddema, Dolan, Tran 3, Jett, Brown 5, Holmes 8, Colbaugh.
Mesabi East 74
Cherry 66
CHERRY — The Mesabi East boys basketball team took advantage of a big second half to erase a six-point deficit and beat the Cherry Tigers Thursday in Cherry.
The Giants went into the losing 34-40, but out scored the Tigers by 14 in the second half to win the game by a score of 74-66.
Leading the way for the Giants was Hunter Hannuksula with 25 points. Brayden Leffel added 15, and Kody Frey and Tyler Ritter each scored 11.
The Tigers’ Issac Asuma netted 26 points and Matthew Welch scored 15.
ME 34 40 — 74
CHS 40 26 — 66
Mesabi East: Leffel 15, Hannuksula 25, Frey 11, E Fallstrom 3, C Fallstrom 8, Ritter 11.
Cherry: Matthew Welch 19, Isaac Asuma 26, Gavin Constantine 4, Sam Serna 6, Izaic Martin 5, Mason Perkovich 6.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 18; Cherry 23; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mesabi East 19-32; Cherry 2-6; 3-pointers: Leffel, Hannuksula 3, Frey 3, Welch, Asuma 4, Sam Serna 2, Martin.
