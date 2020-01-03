Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team didn’t have one home match in 2019, but the Bluejackets started the 2020 part of the season with flying colors.
Hibbing fell behind early to Virginia, then rallied late for a 52-25 victory over the Blue Devils, then the Bluejackets outmanned Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway for a 75-4 win at the Hibbing Duals Friday at the high school gymnasium.
Things will get a little tougher for Hibbing today when they open the second day of the event with a 10 a.m., contest against Faribault.
In match one, Hibbing found itself down 22-0 after Kendall Jackson, Asher Hedbloom, Carter Logan and Nolan Campbell won by major decision, fall, fall and fall, respectively.
Even so, Pierce wasn’t too disappointed with the way the match started.
“The first time we wrestled them it was 31-0 coming up to the 145-pound match,” Pierce said. “We actually turned a couple of the matches around this time, which is good to see.
“That means the kids are working hard, and they’re doing it. I always respect Coach (Dennis) Benz’s teams. They’re tough for us until we get up there. We had our guys at their weights. They’re making their weights, and we can settle in to where we like to be.”
The match started to change at 132 when Hudson Mann came back and got a surprise pin over Gavin Benz at 6:22.
“That was a big match,” Pierce said. “That was Hudson gutting it out, and finishing that match in the last two minutes. He kept wrestling, and Gavin may have been a little bit tired. We capitalized on that.
“When you start getting tired, you start making mistakes. We capitalized on the two mistakes he made, and on the second one, we were finally able to lock it up and get the pin.”
That started the ball rolling for Hibbing.
“The guys knew what that meant,” Pierce said. “They knew how that affected the outcome of this match. The last time it was 31-0, and we struggled at the end to get the win.
“It fired the rest of the guys up. Bryson (Larrabee) was ready to take care of business.”
Larrabee beat Damon Tapio 13-3 at 138 in a tough-grind-it-out match.
“He kept wrestling,” Pierce said. “That’s his forte, too. He’ll beat you and beat you and stay with you, and in the third period, that’s where he’ll take advantage of you. That’s exactly what he did.”
Erik Sundquist turned things around on Cooper Hendrickson with a 7-6 win to give Virginia Area a 25-16 team lead.
“With Bryson at 38, he’s more comfortable there than at 45,” Pierce said. “He’s where he should be. David (Platt) is at 152, so we’re able to do some things. We figured they would run off of us up to 145, but we had to close the gap up to 195.
“We stuck with our plan of throwing Cooper out there. It would have depended on who they put out there. We started switching it up there to collect the rest of things on the way up. I was happy with the score at 145 because we turned a couple matches around on them.”
Owen Hendrickson got a pin over Gavyn Holmes at 5:34, Thomas Hagen won by forfeit, Ian Larrabee won by forfeit, Jagger Greenwood won by forfeit and Langston Nash won by forfeit as the Bluejackets too a 46-25 lead.
Christopher Tureson would pin Ryan Wenel at 1:34 to finish off the match.
Against the Titans, Hunter Milstead started things off on the right foot for Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway with a 17-3 win over Ethan Roy, but from there it was all Hibbing.
Gabe Martin won by fall; Preston Thronson, Josh Cannata and Mann all won by forfeit; Bryson Larrabee beat Aidan Duffy 6-3; Platt won by fall; Owen Hendrickson and Hagen won by forfeit; Ian Larrabee won by fall; Chris Woods won by fall; Greenwood won by fall; Nash won by forfeit; and Tureson won by fall.
Now, the Bluejackets get Faribault to start the second day of the event.
“They’re tough,” Pierce said. “I don’t know much about them, but I do know they have six seniors that are solid. They’ve been beat, so I know they’re beatable. They wrestle in a tough southern area, so we’ll see some things we haven’t seen.
“They have different styles down there, but if we have the same aggressiveness we had with Virginia and we wrestle tough like that… If we go right at Faribault, I like our chances.”
Hibbing 52, Virginia Area 25
106 — Kendall Jackson, VA, def. Ethan Roy, 11-1; 113 — Asher Hedbloom, VA, won by fall, Gabe Martin, 1:26; 120 — Carter Logan, VA, won by fall, Preston Thronson, 5:14; 126 — Nolan Campbell, VA, won by fall, Josh Cannata, 4:26; 132 — Hudson Mann, H, won by fall, Gavin Benz, 6:22; 138 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Damon Tapio, 13-3; 145 — Erik Sundquist, VA, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 7-6; 152 — David Platt, H, won by forfeit; 160 — Owen Hendrickson, H, won by fall, Gavyn Holmes, 5:34; 170 — Thomas Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 182 — Ian Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Jagger Greenwood, H, won by forfeit; 220 — Langston Nash, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Christopher Tureson, H, won by fall, Ryan Wenel, 1:34.
Hibbing 75
Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 4
106 — Hunter Milstead, NKG, def. Roy, 17-3; 113 — Martin, H, won by fall, Brennan Perkovich, :18; 120 — Thronson, H, won by forfeit; 126 — Cannata, H, won by forfeit; 132 — Mann, H, won by forfeit; 138 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def, Aidan Duffy, 6-3; 145 — Platt, H, won by fall, Weston Marx, 1:01; 152 — Owen Hendrickson, H, won by forfeit; 160 — Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 170 — Ian Larrabee, H, won by fall, Mason Marx, 1:52; 182 — Chris Woods, H, won by fall, Alex Milstead, 1:06; 195 — Greenwood, H, won by fall, Noah Mathis, 2:41; 220 — Nash, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Tureson, H, won by fall, Chris Maratello, :54.
