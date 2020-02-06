Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Dave LaCoe knew Cloquet was going to be pesky, and the Lumberjacks didn’t let him down.
Cloquet was able to hang around for a half, but the Bluejackets went on a 17-8 run early in the second half en route to a 59-47 victory over the Lumberjacks Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The Lumberjacks were able to penetrate the usually stout Hibbing defense in the first half and that’s why the game was 31-22 at the half.
“They did enough to keep us off balance in the first half, LaCoe said. “I thought defensively, we weren’t very good at stopping their dribble drive. I don’t think they hit any outside shots.
“We talked about that at halftime.”
Offensively, Hibbing didn’t capitalize on a number Cloquet turnovers, and the Bluejackets turned the ball over one too many times themselves.
“We had trouble hanging on to the ball,” LaCoe said. “We dropped passes. Fumbles, and that gets you out of your rhythm. It makes an easy layup into a miss. It makes an easy put-back into a miss when you’re fumbling the ball.
“The first half, not-so-good, but in the second half I was impressed with how we were moving the ball on offense — inside-out, around-the-horn, skip passing. We were getting a lot of easy stuff. That’s attributed to the girls not being indecisive.”
The second half started with three-straight baskets by Fanci Williams, Haley Hawkinson and Kourtney Manning.
Williams would add a free throw, Makenzie Clough hit a 3-pointer, then Manning added a trey and two free throws, along with a basket by Nora Petrich and it was 48-30 with 7:40 to play.
“With teams like them, you don’t want to make them feel like they’re still in the game,” LaCoe said. “You want to keep it going and put them away. We did that. We hit some big shots.
“Makenzie hit a 3-pointer, Kourtney did, too. Hawk hit a few with some good drives to the basket. Fanci had a great game inside. All of our posts did well inside passing and finishing at the basket.”
Manning did lead the Bluejackets with 17 points, followed by Hawkinson with 16. Williams had nine.
Maddie Young had 14 for Cloquet. Alexa Snesrud finished with 12.
CHS 22 25 47
HHS 31 28 — 59
Cloquet: Gracie Meagher 6, Cristine Genita 4. Kiley Issendorf 4, Alexa Snesrud 12, Maddie Young 14, Justice Paro 4, Caley Kruse 3.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 9, Tiffany Davis 4, Makenzie Clough 8, Emma Kivela 2, Haley Hawkinson 16, Talia Carlson 1, Kourtney Manning 17.
Total Fouls: Cloquet 15; Hibbing 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cloquet 2-4; Hibbing 10-17; 3-pointers: Kruse, Clough 2, Hawkinson, Manning.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 84
Cloquet 56
CLOQUET — The Bluejackets put four players in double figures en route to the victory over the Lumberjacks on the road Thursday.
Ayden McDonald led the way with 24, followed by Mayson Brown with 15, Tre Holmes 14 and Eli Erickson 10.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald like the way his team closed out the first half, leading 44-28.
“We closed it out solidly,” McDonald said. “We got the game at our pace a little bit. We started turning them over, and we wore them down a little bit. That’s what helped us pull away.”
From there, the Bluejackets maintained a 15- to 20-point lead throughout much of the second half.
“We did some nice things in the second half,” McDonald said. “It was one of those games where we were at the end of a three-game week. Our legs showed that a little bit., but I was happy with the way we played tonight.
“Defensively, we did a good job when we needed to. We had good possessions when we needed them. It was run perfectly on both ends of the floor. Everytime they made a run, we stopped it.”
Cloquet was led by Adam Schneider with 16 points. Dylan Heehn had 14.
HHS 44 40 — 84
CHS 28 28 — 56
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 15, Jack Grzybowski 4, Tre Holmes 14, Parker Maki 8, Eli Erickson 10, Isaac Colbaugh 5, Ayden McDonald 24.
Cloquet: Tyler Issendorf 1, Adam Schneider 16, Markus Pokornowski 8, Kade Clemens 2, Alec Turnbull 8, Dylan Heehn 14, Jack Sorensen 3, Nathan Blatchford 4.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 15; Cloquet 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 5-6; Cloquet 9-16; 3-pointers: Brown, Holmes 4, McDonald 4, Schneider, Turnbull 2, Heehn, Sorensen.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 60
Nashwauk-Keewatin 44
CHISHOLM — Sofie Anderson led four Bluestreaks in double figures with 16 as Chisholm beat the Spartans at home Thursday.
Tresa Baumgard had 13, Jordan Temple 12 and Katie Pearson 10 for the Bluestreaks.
Madison Owens led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 16 points. Johnnie Waldvogel had nine.
NK 17 27 — 44
CHS 40 20 — 60
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Madison Owens 16, Johnnie Waldvogel 9, Misty Bozich 8, Kiara Clusiau 43, Emily Howard 4, Katrina Evans 2, Emma Williams 1.
Chisholm: Sofie Anderson 16, Tresa Baumgard 13, Jordan Temple 12, Katie Pearson 10, Lola Huhta 4, Hannah Kne 3, Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 22; Chisholm 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 9-17; Chisholm 18-29; 3-pointers: Owens 4, Bozich, Anderson 2.
Greenway 65
Laporte 17
COLERAINE — Klara Finke had 11 points as the Raiders beat Laporte at home Thursday.
Jadin Saville finished with eight, and Nicholle Ramirez and Nadia Rajala both had seven.
Ava Day-Smith had 11 for Laporte.
LHS 12 5 — 17
GHS 32 33 65
Laporte: Kiley Hamilton 2, Kortni Kerby 3, Daphne Zubke 1, Ava Smith-Day 11.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 3, Klara Finke 11, Andeja Schad 2, Taylor Hocking 3, Nicholle Ramirez 7, Nadia Rajala 7, Hailey Pederson 8, Morgan Walsh 12, Chloe Hansen 4, Jadin Saville 8.
Total Fouls: Laporte 13; Greenway 12; Fouled Out; None; Free Throws: Laporte 3-8; Greenway 2-6; 3-pointers: Hanson, Hocking Ramirez, Rajala, Walsh.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 5
Eveleth-Gilbert 4 OT
EVELETH — Mitchell Ziemba scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Bluejackets upset the Golden Bears at the Hippodrome Thursday.
Joe Allison had two goals for Hibbing/Chisholm. Trevor Lehman scored his first varsity goal, and Ethan Lund had the other Bluejacket goal.
