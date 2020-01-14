Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team split two matches at the Hibbing Triangular Tuesday, falling to Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 43-19, then beating Virginia 54-21 at the high school gymnasium.
Against the Patriots, the Bluejackets got wins from Hudson Mann over Korey Kinyon 13-1; Cooper Hendrickson by 7-3 decision over Karsen Kinyon; Ian Larrabee by fall at 1:43 over Payton Scott; Jagger Greenwood by 9-4 decision over Keenan Dahl; and Langston Nash by 7-5 decision over Corbin Knapp.
PL/PR-B got wins from Owen Carlson, Max Trumpold, Grant Thompson, Caleb Ruhl, Evan Koering, Connor Tulenchik, Austin Staricha, Wyatt Bean and Josh Pettit.
“I thought we wrestle tough,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “Despite the score, we wrestled tough against Pequot Lakes. Everybody battled. The score was farther than it was.
“We wrestled them straight up their lineup. There was no moves to make. They didn’t pull anything on us. They could have ran off of David with Tulenchik,, who we beat before. They didn’t. They went head-to-head with us.”
Tulenchik did defeat David Platt 17-8.
“We lost a couple that we thought we could win there, but everybody has their day,” Pierce said. “I liked the Pequot dual. We wrestled hard there, from the bottom to the top. Owen is a stud at 106, and Ethan (Roy) went out and wasn’t afraid. I like this match regardless.”
Even so, Pierce was wondering how his team would respond against the Blue Devils, but as it turned out, Virginia gave up five forfeits from 160 to 220, which helped the Bluejackets get the win.
“It’s hard when you get beat like that because sometimes, the kids don’t see the same things that we coaches do,” Pierce said. “To shake that off and still come back have Ethan turn a match around that he lost before, to have Preston go out almost the full time with a kid he’s been pinned twice by before and to see Josh go six minutes with a kid that’s pinned him twice, we kept the intensity up and wrestled them.
“I thought they were two good duals for us.”
Against the Blue Devils, Roy won a 7-2 decision; Kya Rybachek won by fall at 2:40; Bryson Larrabee won by decision 5-2; Platt got a fall at 1:31; Owen Hendrickson won by forfeit; Jack Bautch won by forfeit; Ian Larrabee won by forfeit; Greenwood won by forfeit; Nash won by forfeit; and Tureson won by fall at 3:02.
For Virginia, Asher Hedblom won by fall atd 1:05; Carter Logan won by fall at 5:27; Noal Campbell won be 8-2 decision; and Gavin Benz won by fall at 1:27.
In the other match, the Patriots beat Virginia 66-16.
Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 43, Hibbing 19
106 — Owen Carlson, PLPRB, pinned Ethan Roy, 1:39; 113 — Max Trumpold, PLPRB, pinned Gabe Martin, 3:42; 120 — Grant Thompson, PLPRB, pinned Preston Thronson, 2:57; 126 — Caleb Ruhl, PLPRB, def. Josh Cannata, 12-6; 132 — Hudson Mann, H, def. Korey Kinyon, 13-1; 138 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Karsen Kinyon, 7-3; 145 — Evan Koering, PLPRB, def. Bryson Larrabee, 4-2; 152 — Connor Tulenchik, PLPRB, def. David Platt, 17-8; 160 — Asutin Staricha, PLPRB, def. Owen Hendrickson, 7-6; 170 — Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Payton Scott, 1:43; 182 — Jagger Greenwood, H, def. Keenan Dahl, 9-4; 195 — Langston Nash, H, def. Corbin Knapp, 7-5; 220 — Wyatt Bean, PLPRB, won by forfeit; 285 — Josh Pettit, PLPRB, pinned Christopher Tureson, :28.
Hibbing 54, Virginia 21
106 — Roy, def. Jackson Kendall, 7-2; 113 — Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Martin, 1:05; 120 — Carter Logan, V, pinned Thronson, 5:27; 126 — Nolan Campbell, V, def. Cannata, 8-2; 132 — Gavin Benz, V, pinned Mann, 1:27; 138 — Kya Rybach, H, pinned Steven Niece, 2:40; 145 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Erik Sundqust, 5-2; 152 — Platt, H, pinned Jacob Burress, 1:31; 160 — Owen Hendrickson, H, won by forfeit; 170 — Jack Bautch, H, won by forfeit; 182 — Ian Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Greenwood, won by forfeit; 220 — Nash, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Tureson, H, pinned Ryan Wenzel, 3:02.
Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 66, Virginia 16
106 — Carlson, PLPRB, pinned Gavin Nelson, 1:06; 113 — Hedblom, V, pinned Trumpold, 4:40; 120 — Ruhl, PLPRB, pinned Logan, :44; 126 — Campbell, V, pinned Thompson, 1:28; 132 — Benz, V, def. Korey Kinyon, 9-0; 138 — Karsen Kinyon, PLPRB, pinned Niece, 3:22; 145 — Finnegan O’Dell, PLPRB, pinned Sundquist, 1:39; 152 — Tulenchik, PLPRB, pinned Burress, 2:22; 160 — Staricha, PLPRB, won by forfeit; 170 — Dahl, PLPRB, won by forfeit; 182 — Scott, PLPRB, pinned Corey Beier, 2:47; 195 — Carlson, PLPRB, won by forfeit; 220 — Bean, PLPRB, won by forfeit; 285 — Pettit, PLPRB, pinned Wenzel, :54.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 63
Ely 30
ELY — Jessa Schroetter scored 28 points as the Tigers defeated the Timberwolves on the road Tuesday.
Lauren Staples chipped in with eight and Kaelynn Kudis had seven for Cherry ( 10-3).
Erika Mattson had 17 points for Ely.
CHS 31 32 — 63
EHS 12 18 — 30
Cherry: Katie Peterson 6, Lauren Staples 8, Karlee Grondahl 3, Danielle Clement 5, Kaelynn Kudis 7, Jessa Schroetter 28, Jillian Sajdak 6.
Ely: Erika Mattson 17, Brielle Kallberg 3, Grace LaTourell 5, Rachel Coughlin 4, Sara Visser 1.
Total Fouls: Cherry 20; Ely 17; Fouled Out: Olivia Baasi; Free Throws: Cherry 9-28; Ely 11-19; 3-pointers: Clement, Kudis, Mattson 2, LaTourell.
Chisholm 55
Duluth Denfeld 44
CHISHOLM — Jordan Temple had 22 points as the Bluestreaks defeated the Hunters at home Tuesday.
Sofie Andeson had 13 points and Katie Pearson finished with 12.
Selah Reinertson led Denfeld with 15, followed by Tallie Boheim with 11.
DD 20 24 — 44
CHS 29 26 — 55
Duluth Denfeld: Selah Reinertson 15, Tallie Boheim 11, Stephanie Ferguson 6, Zoe Nonnemacher 5, Elizabeth Emmel 5, Brooklynn Line 2.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 22, Sofie Anderson 13, Katie Pearson 10, Tresa Baumgard 5, Lola Huhta 3, Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 16; Chisholm 19; Fouled Out: Nonnemacher, Boheim; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 9-22; Chisholm 8-12; 3-pointers: Reinertson 2, Nonnemacher, Temple 4, Pearson 2, Anderson.
Greenway 60
McGregor 17
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville scored 18 points as the Raiders beat the Mercs at home Tuesday.
Baylie Jo Norris had 10 points for Greenway.
Kiana Hawkinson had six points for McGregor.
MHS 9 8 — 17
GHS 42 18 — 60
McGregor: Jordan Paquette 3, Maddy Demenge 2, Kiana Hawkinson 6, Haylee Kellerman 2, Jaylynn Maijala 2, Courtney Gauthier 2.
Greenway: Baylie Jo Norris 10, Emmalee Oviatt 5, Taylor Hocking 3, Nichole Ramirez 6, Nadia Rajala 1, Morgan Walsh 8, Chloe Hansen 9, Jadin Saville 18.
Total Fouls: McGregor 15; Greenway 13; Fouled Out: Demenge, Hailey Maas; Free Throws: McGregor 2-4; Greenway 8-12; 3-pointers: Paquette, Norris 2, Hocking, Walsh
Boys Basketball
Cherry 78
Northland 60
REMER — Isaac Asuma poured in 23 points as the Tigers went on the road to beat the Eagles Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry (5-5) were Matt Welch with 15, Gavin Constantine 13 and Mason Perkovich 12.
Aiden Carlson and Nate Johnson each had 14 for Northland. Cameron Wake finished with 12.
CHS 36 42 — 78
NHS 37 23 — 60
Cherry: Matt Welch 15, Isaac Asuma 23, Gavin Constantine 13, Izaic Martin 9, David Clement 6, Mason Perkovich 12.
Northland: Cameron Wake 12, Harris Carlson 8, Nolan Carlson 9, Liam Wake 3, Aiden Carlson 14, Nate Johnson 14.
Total Fouls: Cherry 9; Northland 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 8-9; Northland 2-5; 3-pointers: Constantine, Martin, Clement 2, Perkovich 2, Cameron Wake 4, Harris Carlson 2, Nolan Carlson, Aiden Carlson 4, Liam Wake.
