HIBBING — When Hibbing High School Alpine Ski Team head coach Brice Walli arrived at Giants Ridge for the team’s first day of practice a smile immediately appeared on his face. Looking up, he saw both of the racing slopes, Innsbruck and Helsinki, covered in snow from the starting gates to the finish line. In fact, over 40 percent of the ski area was open. And it was still November.
“It’s great to have our runs open so early,”Walli said. “Giants Ridge does an awesome job of keeping the hill in race condition and it’s great after several weeks of dryland training to get out of the gym and on to the hill. I think it’s a sign of another good season.”
The 2018-19 campaign was highly successful for the Bluejacket skiers. From Blaine Walli winning the Cook County Invitational to Sydney Jolowsky making a clean sweep of top ten finishes and advancing to the State Ski Meet to Ryan Osborne coming seven hundredths of a second of a state berth himself, Hibbing had an impressive winter.
Jolowsky, Walli and Osborne have have all graduated, however. In fact, the ‘Jackets lost seven key members from last year’s squad. With only two seniors Walli still sees enormous potential in his extremely young team.
“A lot of these kids have come back a lot stronger than last year,” Walli said. “You can tell they’ve been working in the offseason and they really want it.”
The Bluejacket girls will be led by senior Peyton Lind and junior Maddy Clausiau. They’ll be backed up by sophomore Alli Raukar and eighth grader Hilda Knuckey. The rest of the team are seventh graders.
“We’re a little thin on the girls side,” Walli said. “All four of our top girls will need to score. That being said, all three of our seventh graders know how to ski and two of them are looking pretty good in the gates already. I think we’ll be alright.”
Both Lind and Clausiau had breakthrough seasons last year each cracking the top 10 at the Duluth Invitational. Walli likes the competitiveness he’s seeing between them as they vye for the team’s top seed.
“They’re really pushing each other right now in practice and that’s great to see,” Walli said. “As of right now, I’m not sure who we’ll start first. They’re both skiing well.”
On the boys side, the Bluejackets will be led by senior Noah Vinopal, his brother, junior Evan, fellow junior Nick Nobens and freshman Adam Vinopal. The elder Vinopal had an impressive season notching a couple top tens despite missing several races for medical reasons. And unlike the girls squad, the boys are loaded with young skiers looking to elevate their spots on the team.
“We have lots of younger boys like freshmen Carter Bungarden and Colton Damyanovich who really came on strong last year,” Walli said. On the boys side we have a lot of up and coming skiers.”
As far as being competitive this season Walli is optimistic about his squad.
“We’re for sure looking competitive in some of the top spots. We’re a little thin in the middle on both the boys and girls squads but we’ll see how it all shakes out. Every year some of the younger skiers step up and surprise you. You’re standing on the side of the hill and they fly by and you think ‘who was that?’ I’m excited to see who that will be this season.”
The Bluejackets begin their season December 13 with the Cook County Invitational at Lutsen Mountains.
