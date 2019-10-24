Hibbing Daily Tribune
CLOQUET — The Hibbing High School girls cross country had a chance to advance to state, but Forest Lake and Andover wouldn’t allow that to happen.
The Rangers and Huskies went out fast and stayed strong throughout the 5,000-meter course to place first and second at the Section 7AA Cross Country Meet held Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
Forest Lake scored 34 points compared to 56 for Andover. Cloquet was third with 112, followed by the Bluejackets with 170.
Rounding out the field were Cambridge-Isanti with 171, Duluth East 194, Princeton 197, Elk River 203, Chisago Lakes 215, Zimmerman 227, St. Francis 307, Big Lake 322, Grand Rapids 328, Hermantown 342 and North Branch 402.
Both the Rangers and Huskies had three runners each in the top 10, which made it impossible for any other team to catch them.
Hibbing gave it a valiant effort, however.
“The young ones and the two older girls, the state berth wasn’t to be had,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “We tried to keep that sliver of hope open, but Andover came out and raced with Forest Lake, which was head-and-shoulders above everyone else.
“It didn’t open up for us. We started close to that eighth runner that would go to state, but they pulled away slowly, too. Some of the girls are hanging their heads and it’s like, ‘No. No.’ Six of our seven girls PR’ed today. You can’t hang your heads.”
Hibbing’s top runner was Aune Boben, who placed 24th in 20:38.
“I thought it was going to be way worse than it actually was,” said Boben, who is only an eighth-grader. “I ate the right stuff, and everything about it was better than I thought it was going to be.”
The strategy going in was to stick as close as possible to Andover’s runners, but that wasn’t going to be in the cards for the Bluejackets.
“They wanted us to do that, but overall, they wanted us to run our own races,” Boben said. “When we first started, I remember Matti (Johnson) and Coach Serena (Sullivan) saying don’t start off too fast.
“I had done that in a couple of races before, and I didn’t feel good at the end.”
Boben was just happy that the team did so well.
“Everybody was ready for it,” Boben said. “It was a good team this year. I’m excited for next year. We’re going to do well.”
Jorie Anderson was next in for Hibbing, placing 29th in 20:59.
“During the race, I’ve never felt better,” Anderson said. “I was going to run my race. I tried to stay calm, but that’s hard to do in this race. It was tough trying to stick with Aune and Reese (Aune).
“Both of them ran well, and I ran well, too.”
Anderson is also looking forward to next year with Aune, Boben, Jocelyn Strukel and Alizah Langner all returning to the team.
“That’s going to be great,” Anderson said. “We’ll shoot for state.”
Aune came in 31st in 21:06, followed by Johnson in 39th (21:30), then Langner in 47th (21:41). Strukel was 62nd (22:15) and Lily Hess was 73rd (22:46).
“We had great senior captains in Lily and Matti,” Plese said. “We’ll miss them, but fortunately the cupboard won’t be bare. We’ve got a bunch of young girls. We’re looking forward to watching them grow and develop.
“I can’t say how proud I am of Mattison and and Lily. I’m happy with how the season went, and the leadership that we had. We can be down that we didn’t make it, but the odds weren’t in our favor today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.