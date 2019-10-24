Hibbing Daily Tribune
CLOQUET — It was a banner day for the Hibbing High School boys cross country team.
No, the Bluejackets didn’t advance as a team to state. No, Hibbing didn’t advance any individual runners to state.
It was a great day because every Hibbing runner broke the 20-minute barrier at the Section 7AA Cross Country Meet held Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
The Bluejackets placed 12th as a team with 350 points. Forest Lake won it with 48, and Cloquet was second with 75.
Rounding out the field were Cambridge-Isanti with 130, Princeton 148, Elk River 151, Andover 165, Duluth Denfeld 175, Duluth East 194, Grand Rapids 238, Big Lake 259 and Chisago Lakes 274.
Finishing behind Hibbing were Zimmerman 364, St. Francis 385, Hermantown 403 and North Branch 427.
Hibbing coach Jim Plese watched all of his runners crack that 20-minute mark, led by Zach Rusich who placed 50th, with a time of 18:09, his best time of the season.
“I went out a little bit slower,” Rusich said. “I didn’t know my first mile split exactly, but it was around 5:50. After that, I went. I didn’t have anyone that we normally run against, so there was no pace guy I was looking at.
“I ran my own race, finally. It was a little late, but I got close to what I was aiming to shoot for this season. It was a good race for everybody on the team. We all ran 30 seconds faster than
we did at the IRC. Had I run this way at the IRC, I might have actually made all-conference. It is what it is. Better late than never.”
Senior Noah Anderson was the Bluejackets second runner, crossing the finishing line in 54th place. His time was 18:16.
Anderson’s best time before that was 19:17, so all he wanted to do was break 19 minutes. He ended up shaving one minute off of his previous personal-best time.
“If feels good,” Anderson said. “I ran with everything I had left in me. I knew this was the last race I’d have, so I had to give it my all. It feels good to know I did my best. I got my goal instead of just trying for it.
“One minute, that feels fantastic. The course felt nice, and I felt like I was strong the entire time. I gave it my all, and fell over at the end of the race. It feels amazing that I shot off a minute off my time. It all ended well. I got my overall goal for the season of getting into the 18-minute mark. It feels great.”
Dropping one minute, according to Plese, is something that doesn’t happen often.
“You don’t see a minute,” Plese said. “Noah was determined. He had his goals. He likes to sprint out to the lead for a few seconds, but he knew today wasn’t the day to that. He ran an intelligent, smart race.
“I thought he might put a little charge into Zach. He didn’t get that close, but he was within striking distance. We’re proud of that. To have that as finale with us is awesome.”
Every team wants to advance to state, but time drops are the main goal when it comes to a cross-country season.
“We come into this with not the highest-team aspirations, being realistic,” Plese said. “For our boys to come in and do what they did today, with the amount of time they dropped, that’s amazing.
“That’s starts with Noah. Coach (Dan) Scally and I were talking about how Noah was a 22-minute guy not that long ago, and he ran a low 18 today. That’s what makes it worth it even though we don’t have a section title right now.”
Jacob Jensrud followed Anderson in, placing 72nd in 18:49. Jeremiah Wentland was 84th in 19:26, Ethan Roy was 90th in 19:36, John Larrabee was 92nd in 19:47 and Jack Gabardi, an eighth-grader in his first section meet, was 93rd in 19:52.
“All seven of our boys ran season PRs,” Plese said. “Our goal coming in was everybody under 20 minutes, and we did that. Jack, that was awesome. I can’t say enough about how this is a high note to end on.
“The boys get frustrated because the girls got more accolade, but they competed today. I’m proud of the way they competed.”
Plese also complimented Larrabee on his race as well.
“He went out and competed,” Plese said. “Times don’t always matter when you’re in a leadership role that he was in. He did a great job with that, and we’re proud of how he ran.
“It took a lot to make the section team this year. We had 10 guys fighting for these spots. The seven guys that competed, they ran their hearts out, and that’s what we’re proud of.”
