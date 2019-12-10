Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — On Monday, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald wasn’t pleased with his teams practice.
Teams usually play how they practice, so McDonald was a little worried about the focus of his team heading into their game against Chisholm.
As it turned out, McDonald didn’t have anything to worry about.
The Bluejackets put six players in double figures en route to a 105-28 Iron Range Conference win over the Bluestreaks Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing certainly didn’t look past Chisholm.
“We have some big things coming up, and you don’t want to take anybody lightly,” McDonald said. “We had some issues with our practice Monday. We had poor practice. To respond to that like we did today is a good thing.
“You never know what you’re going to get. You’re dealing with young, motivated guys, who have had some success, hopefully, you see a group of guys use those type of things to motivate and drive them. We saw that all of the way around.”
That’s because Hibbing had balanced scoring led by Mayson Brown with 27 points. Tre Holmes had 17, Ayden McDonald 14, Isaac Colbaugh 12, Eli Erickson 11 and Hayden Verhel 10.
“Going into it, we wanted to make sure that we didn’t do things that weren’t going to prep us for our future, by taking the easy route and cutting corners,” McDonald said. “I thought we moved the well tonight, and we ran the floor well.
“We knew Chisholm wasn’t going to be deep. You have to give them credit because they stayed with it. They stayed engaged in the game all the way to the end. We did, too.”
Ayden McDonald did set a new team record during the game.
He needed two assists to break the old record held by Dylan Takkunen of 440 in 2015. McDonald fed Holmes, who connected on a 2-pointer early in the contest for his 441st career assist.
Other than that, the Bluejackets took a 53-13 lead at the half, and they never looked back.
“We never let up, and got after it from the beginning to the end,” McDonald said. “We have to define who we are, and a lot of that is going to come down to what we do defensively.
“We’re happy with the way that part of our game turned out tonight.”
Chisholm was led by Jude Sundquist with 14 points. July Abernathy had eighth and John Mitchell six.
CHS 13 15 — 28
HHA 53 52 — 105
Chisholm: John Mitchell 6, Jude Sundquist 14, July Abernathy 8.
Hibbing: Amari Manning 8, Ayden McDonald 14, Eli Erickson 11, Hayden Verhel 10, Isaac Colbaugh 12, Jack Grzybowski 6, Mayson Brown 27, Tre Holmes 17.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 15; Hibbing 9; Fouled Out: Bryce Warner; Free Throws: Chisholm 6-6; Hibbing 6-8; 3-pointers: Sundquist 3, Erickson, Brown 5, Holmes 5.
Boys Swimming
Grand Rapids 100
Hibbing 85
GR — The Bluejackets won eight of the 11 events, but the Thunderhawks came away with the 15-point victory Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Chance McCormack, Cooper Emerson, William Stenson and Andrew Hoppe won the 200 medley relay; Emerson won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Hoppe the 50 and 100 freestyles; Cole Hughes the diving; Stenson the 100 butterfly; and Hoppe, Stenson, McCormack and Emerson won the 400 freestyle relay.
“We’re putting our best foot out there,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We won a majority of the events, but we’re still scratching for depth. They would get second, third and fourth in every event.
“Depth is an issue, but we’re doing everything we can to build it.”
Veneziano had special praise for Emerson and Hoppe.
“You have to give the nod to those two for winning four events, and also Cole for winning the diving,” Veneziano sai. “It was a good meet. We learned a lot. We made some mistakes, but it is what it is.
“It’s a process. Any preconceived ideas of what should be done, you can put those to rest and get back to what the coaching staff thinks should be done.”
There’s still plenty of time to correct any mistakes Hibbing may have made.
“It was a productive meet,” Veneziano said. “I was pleased with how we performed and approached competition. We know we have a list of stuff we need to work on. The good news, it’s only December.
“We’ve got to the end of the February to straighten this out.”
Grand Rapids 100, Hibbing 85
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing Chance McCormack, Cooper Emerson, William Stenson, Andrew Hoppe), 1:48.91; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Andy Palik, Xander Ogilvie, Michael Fitch), 1:56.85; 3. Grand Rapids (Grant Ewen, Will Silvis, Jack Kelling, Eric Klous), 2:04.24.
200 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 1:57.60; 2. McCormack, H, 2:06.52; 3. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 2:07.18.
200 individual medley — 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 2:13. 55; 2. Stenson, H, 2:14.21; 3. Aaron Hadrava, H, 2:24.70.
50 freestyle — 1. Hoppe, H, 24.03; 2. Ewen, GR, 24.34; 3. Devin Klimek, GR, 24.87.
Diving — 1. Cole Hughes, H, 158.75; 2. Matthew Juhla, GR, 153.75; 3. Tyler Fosso, H, 136.25.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson, H, 57.04; 2. Jake Jacobson, GR, 59.69; 3. Ogilvie, GR, 1:08.74.
100 freestyle — 1. Hoppe, H, 52.69; 2. Bartholomew, GR, 55.36; 3. Klimek, GR, 55.78.
500 freestyle — 1. Fitch GR, 5:42.89; 2. Jager McLynn, GR, 5:59.94; 3. Chase Musich, H, 6:05.23.
200 freestyle relay — Grand Rapids (Morrissey, Klimek, Bartholomew, Jacobson), 1:38.88; 2. Grand Rapids (Nate Huju, Derek Bolin, Alex Zerwas, Fitch), 1:46.41; 3. Hibbing (Hadrava, Kellen Fisher, Cooper Peake, Musich), 1:54.40.
100 backstroke — 1. Morrissey, GR, 1:01.84; 2. McCormack, H, 1:04.59; 3. Hadrava, H, 1:05.28.
100 breaststroke — 1. Emerson, H, 1:12.66; 2. Palik, GR, 1:16.11; 3. Silvis, GR, 1:19.99.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Hoppe, Stenson, McCormack, Emerson), 3:34.92; 2. Grand Rapids (Jacobson, Bartholomew, Fitch Morrissey), 3:45.31; 3. Grand Rapids (Huju, Brett Skyles, Ewen, Klimek), 3:56.28.
Boys Hockey
Superior 6
Hibbing/Chisholm 4
SUPERIOR — Mitchell Ziemba had the hat trick, and Ethan Lund scored a power-play goal, but the Bluejackets still fell to the Spartans on the road Tuesday.
Vitek Vozdecky and Evan Radovich combined to make 10 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 55
Duluth East 47
DULUTH — Haley Hawkinson had 14 points and Jacie Clusiau finished with 10 as the Bluejackets beat the Greyhounds on the road Tuesday.
Kourtney Manning finished with nine and Reese Aune had eight.
Ava White and Macey DeRosier both had 12 points for Duluth East.
HHS 22 33 — 55
DE 12 35 — 47
Hibbing: Reese Aune 8, Fanci Williams 6, Jacie Clusiau 10, Makenzie Clough 6, Haley Hawkinson 14, Kourtney Manning 9, Nora Petrich 2.
Duluth East: Macey DeRosier 12, Ashlynne Guenther 9, Macy Hermanson 5, Emma Horyza 6, Anna Libbon 3, Ava White 12.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 7; Duluth East 19; Fouled Out: Hermanson, Shay Callaway; Free Throws: Hibbing 17-23; Duluth East 4-6; 3-pointers: Aune 2, Clusiau, Clough 2, Hawkinson 2, Manning, DeRosier 2, Hermanson, Horyza, Libbon.
Greenway 50
Nevis 40
COLERAINE — The Raiders got 15 points from Chloe Hansen en route to the win over the Tigers Tuesday on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Greenway were Jadin Saville with 14 and Baylie Jo Norris with 10.
Ava Isaacson led Nevis with 12 points.
NHS 21 19 — 40
GHS 24 26 — 50
Nevis: Makenna Frazier 14, Emily Funk 7, Ava Isaacson 12, Addison Lindow 2, Mackenzie Mitchell 3, Mya Stacey 2.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jo Norris 10, Emmalee Oviatt 3, Nicholle Ramirez 2, Hailey Pederson 4, Chloe Hansen 15, Jadin Saville 14.
Total Fouls: Nevis 24; Greenway 18; Fouled Out: Kia Heide, Isaacson; Free Throws: Nevis 6-21; Greenway 19-36; 3-pointers: Funk, Mitchell, Norris.
