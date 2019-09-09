Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In its last two games, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team has given up 18 goals.
In their last three-of-four games, the Bluejackets have allowed 28 goals.
Hibbing/Chisholm must tighten up its defense starting today when the Bluejackets take on Cloquet/Carlton, beginning at 4 p.m., at Vic Power Field.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Brittany Lindstrom said her team plays well for 20 minutes, then things start to fall apart.
That’s what happened against Marshall, Hermantown and Duluth East.
“They have to get that mentality that once they get to the soccer field, only soccer matters,” Lindstrom said. “It’s about focusing and giving it everything they’ve got. We played some good teams, but we have the talent to compete with them.
“It’s all about intensity. They get discouraged or talk about anything they’ve done wrong. They get down themselves. It’s more about finding a middle ground, which will help us generate more offensive scoring chances.”
The aspect of the game that has caught the Bluejackets off guard is speed, but Hibbing/Chisholm can counteract that with speed of its own.
“A lot of the other teams have fast girls, and there’s only so much you can do with speed,” Lindstrom said. “Speed-wise, that’s something we can use in our play. We get the turnover at mid-field and pass it. We can’t worry about doing too many touches because then we turn it over.
“With a young team, we have plenty to work on. We can’t freak out when we have the ball. That comes with time and confidence.”
The Lumberjacks come into the game with a 4-1 record, not counting a game they played with Hermantown on Saturday. Cloquet/Carlton has won all four of those games by shutout.
“I know they’re going to be fast,” Lindstrom said. “They have a good coach who has done so much with their program. They’re intense. I feel better that Kendra Kelley is gone, but her sister (Katelyn Kelley) is just as speedy.
“They also have a couple of fast girls from their track team. They’re going to use that speed, so we have to deal with it. We have to transition our speed from offense to defense, but you have to play an offensive game to win it.”
If there’s one thing the Hibbing/Chisholm defense does well at, it’s forcing opposing players offside.
“We do a good job with that,” Lindstrom said. “We’ve gotten so much better in the last couple of years catching them offside. We also do a good job marking players. They have to be aware of their surroundings.”
In that sense, Lindstrom said she’ll play a defensive game right off the bat.
“We have to see where their strengths and weaknesses are,” Lindstrom said. “Hopefully, we get some offensive chances.”
The Bluejackets must also be aware of the Lumberjacks’ toughness.
“Cloquet teams are physical, so we’re trying to stress that soccer is a contact sport,” Lindstrom said. “We’ve told them that it’s OK to step on their feet, give them a nudge and using their bodies, pushing people around.
“That’s all apart of the game. It’s getting them comfortable with it. A couple of them are good with that. It’s working with angles, and making sure we’re using our bodies to give us some space. It’s also about looking for opportunities and making runs.”
Lindstrom has seen this team grow as the season draws on.
“I’ve gotten a lot of leadership from the older girls,” Lindstrom said. “Skill-wise, we’re doing great things, but we do need to work on our chemistry, working together as a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.