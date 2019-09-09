Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team just completed a five-game homestand Saturday with a 3-1 loss to Delano.
The Bluejackets will start a five-game road trip beginning today when they travel to Cloquet/Esko/Carlton to face the Lumberjacks in a 4 p.m., contest.
Hibbing/Chisholm is mired in a five-game losing streak, so Bluejacket coach Joe Edman is hoping a change of scenery ends that skid.
“The boys enjoy traveling,” he said. “I’m hoping their energy level is a little more peaked to be on the road. Come Friday and Saturday, they might be a little tired, especially since school just started, but I’m excited to see how they play on turf.”
Hibbing/Chisholm and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton have met once this season during a scrimmage. The Lumberjacks, according to Edman, won that game 2-0.
“It should be a good game,” Edman said. “It’ll be a defensive battle, but on the other hand, we have a couple boys that are interested in mixing up the offense. Our entire season, we’ve gone up against juniors and seniors, and we have a lot of freshmen. They’re not afraid of anybody.
“They haven’t been backing down. We have to play smart enough, then we’ll have a chance at victory. If we play possession and play strong defense, we can do well against teams.”
Edman said his teams’ work on defense has kept them in all of their games.
“Teams that typically get five or six goals, they’ve been getting two or three,” he said. “It’s hard to score against us, especially with our goalkeeper (Payton Forer).”
Edman said the Lumberjacks have a new coach this year, so he’s
not sure what to expect from them heading into this game.
“I don’t know if he runs things differently or not,” Edman said. “I don’t expect the players’ skills to go down. Most of their seniors have been playing three or four years, but sometimes it takes a team some time to warm up to a new coach.
“They’re not as comfortable with what a new coach brings to the table, rather than the previous coach, who had been there for quite some time.”
Edman does see a lot of familiar names on Cloquet/Esko/Carlton roster, especially seniors, but he’s not too concerned about that.
“Cloquet has five seniors, but we did well against Delano, who had quite a few seniors as well,” Edman said. “It’ll be a tough game. We’re not backing down from anybody. It’ll be a challenge, one that the boys are up to face.”
It’s only five games in, but Edman said his team is improving in one area — communication.
If that continues, then Hibbing/Chisholm will start experiencing more success on the pitch.
“That part of our game has improved from day one to now, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Edman said. “We have to limit our mistakes, especially in a league where we don’t have the numbers and size on our team.
“Against Delano, we had five or six chances because of communication. That’s improving from game-to-game.”
Moving forward, the Bluejackets must treat every scoring they get with care because they don’t come around too often.
“They have to treat it as the only opportunity to score when you’re a team with young players,” Edman said. “We don’t have a lot of experience. We don’t get as many chances as a more experienced team would get.
“We have to treat them with more value and capitalize on them instead of waiting for the next chance to come along. We have been playing tough. We have to continue to play tough, and treat each opportunity with a lot more value.”
