HIBBING — As Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke starts assessing his team, he’ll tweak it to make them more successful.
So far, through six games, Hyduke has pretty much stayed status quo with his line combinations.
That will change today when the Bluejackets take on North Shore, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The emphasis has always been seeing improvement in every aspect of Hibbing/Chishiolm’s game, and this is one way to do that.
“I will have a new lineup starting in this game,” Hyduke said. “Based on our previous games, I’ve adjusted the lines a little bit that will give us a little more consistency and depth.
“I’m excited to see them play come today.”
It’s always difficult to play with different linemates, but Hyduke said his players should adjust to the different line combinations.
“I’m fortunate this year to have a bunch of kids that don’t mind who they play with,” Hyduke said. “I can mix them up any way I want. We’ve been doing that all year with kids in and out of the lineup.
“We’ve got six games under our belt, and it was time to make a little bit of an adjustment as we go into the second quarter of our games.”
What does Hyduke look for when he changes lines?
“You look to see how each player compliment each other,” Hyduke said. ‘You want one strength of one player to benefit the strength of her teammates. I’m looking for kids who will play at the same tempo, the same pace and have the same approach.
“Those are the things that I look for.”
It’s not that Hyduke didn’t see any chemistry with his lines. He did, but now, it’s time to make some changes.
“I think we had some good chemistry in our first six games,” Hyduke said. “We had a mix of experience and youth, and that was good. It gave the young kids an opportunity to play with the older kids.
“With the adjustments I made, it’ll change the reflection of our lines, and will give us more of a jump.”
Hyduke is hoping it reaps benefits against the Storm.
“I’m expecting certain lines, your senior lines or upperclassmen that are paired together, to be your leaders,” Hyduke said. “They’ve been through the wars over the years, and they know what’s on the line.
“Hopefully, they will respond to that, bring some great tempo that the rest of the team can follow.”
As usual, Hyduke will be more focused on his players than North Shore. He will do some scheming, but he’s more worried about what his team can do, rather than what the Storm can accomplish.
“They always play hard,” Hyduke said. “They never quit. I don’t know what their depth is this year. They did lose a few key players. I don’t worry about what they bring. I will do some research on their team to see who their leading scorers are to have some awareness as to who to watch when they’re on the ice.
“For the most part, we do focus on what we do as a team. That’s what will bring you to success.”
