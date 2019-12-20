Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — One well-played game does not a season make, and that’s the point Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Justin Tomberlin wants to get across to his team.
Yes, the Bluejackets played well against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton last Tuesday in a 3-1 loss, but now, Hibbing/Chisholm has to string a few of those games together.
The Bluejackets have that chance today when they host South St. Paul in a 1 p.m., contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
In no way does Tomberlin want his team to think they’ve arrived after one solid performance.
“I don’t want them to get happy, not think that now we’ve suddenly become a contender,” Tomberlin said. “We have to get better every day. As soon as you think, ‘OK, I’m there now,’ that’s happened over the last two or three years, many times.
“I’m guarding against that.”
How will Tomberlin go about doing that?
“Through your experience, both as a player and a coach and seeing it happen and understanding human nature, human nature is to let off after that,” Tomberlin said. “That’s the easy road to take.
“That’s the one a human wants to take, but we can’t.”
Especially against the Packers, who come into the game with a 3-3-1 mark.
“We can’t leave anything to chance,” Tomberlin said. “I don’t care what their record is or how good anyone around here thinks they are, I’ll guarantee that they’re capable of winning. We have to do all of the little things.
“You can’t go out there and in your mind think, ‘This team isn’t as good as Cloquet or Roseau, so I’m going to cut some corners.’ That’s the perfect way to get dumped. We coaches have to stay on them to make sure they don’t get lax.”
Tomberlin has seen that happen in practice.
“It’s human nature,” Tomberlin said. “That’s something you have to guard against, especially when you’re young. You haven’t been through the experience. Those of us who are 50-years-old have seen it so many times.
“A lot of times, when you’re that age, you have to learn the hard way. I don’t want that to happen.”
South St. Paul does have wins over Minneapolis, Simley and Rochester John Marshall, so they won’t be a pushover.
“They’re not going to overwhelm you with skating, but they will be capable,” Tomberlin said. “You have to keep pounding that into them. You can’t assume anything. You have to get on them and get them to prepare.
“That includes everything from sleeping, eating and visualization. That’s on us as coaches. We have to address that.”
