Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School boys basketball team wants to achieve its end goal this season, then it’s going to take grind-them-out games to get the job done.
That’s exactly what happened Thursday at the start of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase.
The Bluejackets had to grind out a 63-53 victory over Andover in the quarterfinal-round contest played at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The game was tied 28-28 at the half, and Hibbing never had a lead bigger than 10 points in the second half as the short-handed Huskies never let the Bluejackets pull away for an easy victory.
But that’s alright, according to Hibbing coach Joel McDonald. Nothing should ever come easy for his team.
“That’s what it’s all about, to be honest,” McDonald said. “We need to persevered through a lot of that stuff, and not disappear through it instead. We have to get ourselves into a position where we can get through those situations where they come at you physically.
“You have to give Andover credit for that because that’s what they did. They were right in it, being a four-point game with 1:30 left.”
The one thing the Bluejackets have to learn is making better decisions with the basketball.
“I thought we did some things that were a little bit forced,” McDonald said. “We needed to slow things down and execute. We got a little bit impatient. We survived this one, but the two losses we have, were losses that burned us in that sense, too.”
Hibbing did have a 47-39 lead with under six minutes to play, the Bluejackets held an eight-point lead, 54-46, with 3:26 to play.
Some clutch free-throw shooting by Mayson Brown, Eli Erickson and Ayden McDonald sealed the deal down the stretch,
Now, the Bluejackets will play Forest Lake in a 7:15 p.m., semifinal contest today.
“They’re going to be somewhat similar to what we saw today,” McDonald said. “They play quite a bit of 1-3-1 zone, so we may see a little bit different look there. They’re aggressive. They’re physical. They’re 4A.
“That’s something we have to be ready for mentally as well as physically. Physically, you are who you are, but mentally there are ways to counter that. You have to use screens differently, be more patient and make some cleaner cuts.”
Especially with the shot clock, which is being used at this tournament.
“You have to execute cleanly and efficiently, or else you end up panicking at the end,” McDonald said. “It wasn’t a factor with us today, but we would have been better off getting a little later in the shot with some possessions down the stretch.”
Hibbing was led by McDonald with 18 points, followed by Brown with 15 and Maki 12.
Andover was led by Calvin Foy with 27 points.
AHS 28 25 — 53
HHS 28 35 — 63
Andover: Calvin Foy 27, Nicholas Feine 2, Austin Learned 6, Elijah Alexander 6, Jack Sharon 9, Ethan Kalmes 3.
Hibbing: Mayson Brown 15, Tre Holmes 8, Parker Maki 12, Eli Erickson 2, Isaac Colbaugh 8, Ayden McDonald 18.
Total Fouls: Andover 25; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: Feine, Jacob Aune; Free Throws: Andover 4-8; Hibbing 22-29; 3-pointers: Foy 5, Brown, Holmes, Colbaugh, McDonald 2.
Cambridge-Isanti 108
Duluth Denfeld 64
HIBBING — Henry Abraham scored 41 points, and the Bluejackets sank 24 3-pointers to beat the Hunters in the quarterfinal contest of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase Thursday.
Ryan Cox had 17, Micah Ladd 13 and Paul Swanson had 12 for the winners.
Josh Reinertson had 31 for Denfeld.
DD 35 29 — 64
CHS 65 43 — 108
Duluth Denfeld: William Woodfork 3, Armon Freeman 6, Josh Reinertson 31, Jon Bongiovanni 9, Dane Dzuck 7, Nino Franklin 8.
Cambridge-Isanti: Connor Braaten 4, Henry Abraham 41, Ryan Cox 17, Nate Larson 5, Hunter Melander 4, Paul Swanson 12, Micah Ladd 13, Reese Bickford 6, Braden Jones 6.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 13; Cambridge-Isanti 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 6-10; Cambridge-Isanti 10-14; 3-pointers: Woodfork, Freeman 2, Reinertson 6, Bongiovanni, Abraham 9, Cox 4, Swanson 4, Ladd 3, Bickford 2, Jones 2.
Duluth East 66
Orono 59
HIBBING — Mattie Thompson had 23 points and Will Van Skoy 18 as the Greyhounds beat the Spartans in the quarterfinals of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase Thursday.
Noah Paulson had 10 for Duluth East.
Connor Chappell had 15 for Orono, and Jacob Farrell had 10.
DE 35 31 — 66
OHS 23 36 — 59
Duluth East: Zaa Buffalo 4, Will Van Skoy 18, Joe Vos 3, Noah Winesett 8, Mattie Thompson 23, Noah Paulson 10.
Orono: Nicholas Byrnes 7, Jacob Farrell 10, Graham Beltrand 9, Connor Chappell 15, Sebastian Loder 8, Andrew Mandel 8, Grant Gunderson 2.
Total Fouls: Duluth East 13; Orono 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth East 10-14; Orono 11-16; 3-pointers: Van Skoy 3, Vos, Winesett 2, Thompson 2, Byrnes, Farrell, Loder 2.
Forest Lake 62
Grand Rapids 51
HIBBING — Carter Thiesfeld had 17 points as the Rangers beat the Thunderhawks in the quarterfinals of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase Thursday.
Jordan Boysen had 12 for Forest Lake.
John Sutherland had 14 and David Ellies 11 for Grand Rapids.
FL 27 35 — 62
GR 22 29 — 51
Forest Lake: Owen Berg 4, Cole Gullickson 5, Eric Peterson 7, Austin Traylor 9, Harrison Taylor 5, Carter Thiesfeld 17, Jonah Peterson 3, Jordan Boysen 12.
Grand Rapids: Trent Johnson 5, Dawson Persons 5, Easton Fothergill 6, Austin Hanson 6, John Sutherland 14, David Ellies 11, Ty Pederson 2, Derek Erdman 2.
Total Fouls: Forest Lake 17; Grand Rapids 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Forest Lake 6-14; Grand Rapids 11-20; 3-pointers: Gullickson, Eric Peterson, Taylor, Thiesfeld 2, Jonah Peterson, Johnson, Hanson, Ellies 2.
Girls Basketball
Hermantown 73
Cherry 56
ESKO — Elly Schmitz had 19 points as the Hawks defeated the Tigers at the Esko Holiday Tournament Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Hermantown were Bryton Kukowski with 16, Ava Asgaard 14 and Maiah Christianson 13.
Kaelynn Kudis had 11 to lead Cherry. Jessa Schroetter and Karlee Grondahl both had 10.
CHS 27 29 — 56
HHS 33 40 — 73
Cherry: Katie Peterson 8, Lauren Staples 9, Karlee Grondahl 10, Danielle Clement 3, Olivia Baasi 1, Kaelynn Kudis 11, Jessa Schroetter 10, Jillian Sajdak 4.
Hermantown: Ava Asgaard 14, Morgan Schroeder 2, Brita Birkeland 4, Maiah Christianson 13, Ashley Hill 3, Bryton Kukowski 16, Elly Schmitz 19, Megan Menzel 2.
Total Fouls: Cherry 14; Hermantown 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 9-19; Hermantown 10-15; 3-pointers: Staples 2, Kudis, Asgaard, Christianson, Hill, Schmitz 2.
Girls Hockey
South St. Paul 4
Hibbing/Chisholm 2
ST. PAUL — Ella Reynolds had three goals as the Packers beat the Bluejackets in a quarterfinal contest at the Kaposia Classic Thursday at Doug Woog Arena.
Makenna Deering had the other South St. Paul goal.
Dorothy Kearney and Allie Bussey had the Hibbing/Chisholm goals.
Lily Hess stopped 26 shots. Delaney Norman had 29 saves.
“We played hard for three periods of hockey,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We had many good scoring chances. There’s no moral victories. We have to clean up some breakdowns that allowed them to score some goals.
“It was a hard-fought game.”
The Bluejackets take on Mounds View at 3 p.m., today.
HC 1 0 1 — 2
SSP 0 2 2 — 4
First Period — 1. HC, Dorothy Kearney (Julia Gherardi), 3:56.
Second Period — 2. SSP, Ella Reynolds (Lillie Kirchner), :46; 3. SSP, Reynolds (Gabby Madigan, Justice Ramdaum), 6:30.
Third Period — 4. SSP, Reynolds (Lilie Ramirez), :38; 5. SSP, Makenna Deering (Kirchner), 3:14; 6. HC, Allie Bussey (Darian Carlson) 15:21.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 26; South St. Paul, Delaney Norman 29.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8; South St. Paul 4-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.