HIBBING — It’s the time of year when teams want to be at their best and healthiest.
The Hibbing High School wrestling team should be at their best, but their healthiest, that part of the equation is in question.
The Bluejackets have suffered some injuries over the past month, and the status of the team is in doubt as they head into the Section 7AA Tournament, with a match against Virginia at 7 p.m., at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said his team is banged up at the wrong time of the season.
“Saturday, I had to pull one of our wrestlers out of the finals because he hurt his arm,” Pierce said. “We checked out that status Monday. One of our other wrestlers hurt his arm, and he didn’t wrestle this weekend. We had to check his status, too.
“We had another wrestler hurt his foot and ankle, and was pulled before the start of the tournament. Hopefully, a couple of them are ready to go. I don’t know.”
How will these injuries affect the match with the Blue Devils?
Virginia held a 31-0 lead in the first meeting, before Hibbing rallied for a win. The Blue Devils had a big lead the second time the two teams met, but again, Hibbing finished them off in the upper weights.
How this match plays out is anybody’s guess.
It’s going to start at 106 with Ethan Roy and Kendall Jackson.
“He’s beat him once, and we need a win there,” Pierce said. “We need to continue to pick up wins where we can, but at the top, hopefully, we can grab the wins we need to to get into the final four.”
There’s a few important matches along the way.
At 132, Gavin Benz will be a tough match, but Pierce is hoping Bryson Larrabee can continue his strong outings verse Virginia opponents this season. Owen Hendrickson will go at 160.
“Up-and-down the lineup, the ones stepping in are going to have to pick up for the ones who are out right now, if they want to make it to the final four,” Pierce said.
In those previous matches, Hibbing has been the recipient of a number of Virginia forfeits, but Pierce doesn’t believe that will happen again.
“They have a couple that are back,” Pierce said. “I’ve seen other people in their lineup. Miguan Tuchel is back in there, and he’s a solid wrestler. Gavin Flanagan is in there. I don’t know much about him.
“Cory Beyer has been at 182 or 195, and they’ve used him the last couple of weeks. That will throw a wrench in there as far as taking those free matches. We have to win those.”
Pierce believes Ian Larrabee can beat Beyer, and he’s confident that his team can beat Flanagan and Tuchel.
“Instead of having some free stuff, we have to wrestle there,” Pierce said. “That changes things a little bit, especially having Thomas Hagen out for the entire season. That leaves a hole at 160.”
That means Jack Bautch will get his shot at that weight. Drew Shea will step in at 170.
“He’s done a good job this year,” Pierce said. “Drew has done a great job on the junior varsity this year. It’ll be his first varsity match, but he’s capable. It’s going to be how bad the rest of the kids want it.
“If they want to make the final four, we’re fully capable of doing that. Depending on how they wrestle or how they respond to the injuries, that will determine whether we go or not.”
