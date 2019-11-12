Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Winning puck battles are an important part of any successful team, and the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team was right on the money when it came to that part of the game.
The Bluejackets came out storming in the first period, putting 24 shots on net en route to a 6-0 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The start couldn’t have been any better for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“I thought we worked hard, we were aggressive and we were on the offensive,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We are going to have to improve our defense, but I do like that we went to the net and created a lot of opportunities.
“We have to be consistent.”
Those first five or six minutes set the tone for the game.
“They came out to play,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “They played stronger. They won all of the one-on-one battles. We didn’t. We got on our heels.”
The Bluejackets had a distinctive zone advantage in the early going, peppering Eveleth-Gilbert goalie Rachel Woods with shots, but the Bluejackets couldn’t find the back of the net.
That changed at 7:42 of the period when Darian Carlson scored from a scramble in front to make it 1-0.
Hibbing/Chisholm continued that pressure after the ensuing faceoff and paid off handsomely when Dorothy Kearney picked up a rebound just to the left and Woods to make it 2-0 at 8:26.
“I thought we went to the net hard,” Hyduke said. “Their goalie had 47 saves, and she made a lot of nice saves. We were on the doorstep many times, and with the right bounce, we could have got a few more.
“I liked that we were in a position to do that.”
Bluejacket goalie Lily Hess had to make one big save in the first period, and that came on a Golden Bears’ breakaway.
“We talked about that,” Fitzgerald said. “Had she scored on that, it might have been a different outcome from that point on, but it goes back to not winning the one-on-one battles.”
The Golden Bears had the better of the play to start the second period, so it took some nice saves by Bluejacket goalie Lily Hess to keep Eveleth-Gilbert off of the board.
“It would have been nice if we could have bagged one there,” Fitzgerald said. “That might have turned the tide again. We skated when we had the puck, but when we didn’t have the puck, but when we didn’t have the puck, we looked around for something to happen.
“That’s not how you play the game. When they got that goal, we went back on our heels. We battled from that point on.”
Once again, Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t play well defensively.
“We backed off,” Hyduke said. “We had dominated offensively without playing great defense. They put that pressure on us, and the kids got out of their comfort zone, and they didn’t want to get out of their comfort zone.
“I do like that they collected themselves, turned that period around and carried it over into the third.
Eveleth took advantage of that, but we were able to regroup, then finish out the game.”
Hibbing/Chisholm got everything under control again during the middle of the period, putting some pressure on in the Golden Bears’ defensive zone.
Allie Bussey would find a rebound in front and she deposited it into the back of the net at 11:30 to give the Bluejackets some breathing room at 3-0.
Just 33 seconds later, Claire Rewertz pushed one past Woods and it was 4-0.
The game turned early in the third period when the Golden Bears took a five-minute major.
Hibbing/Chisholm took advantage of that as Allie Bussey scored at 3:28, then Julia Gherardi found the back of the net at 4:35 to make it 6-0.
“I was happy that we moved the puck,” Hyduke said “We penetrated a seam, and they were nice goals. We still have a long way to go on the power play, but anytime you can score a couple goals on the power play, you have to be happy.”
Hess finished with 20 saves to earn her first varsity shutout.
“It’s a tough game to play when you don’t get a lot of shots,” Hyduke said. “At the end of the first, she had a couple of good saves, especially on that partial breakaway. She wasn’t uncontested because we had a good backchecker on it.
“She came up with the pad save on that. Those are important saves because they keep the momentum with us. That goal could have changed the reflection of the game.”
Woods finished with 47 saves.
EGA 0 0 0 — 0
HC 2 2 2 — 6
First Period: 1. HC, Darian Carlson (Courtney Anderson), 7:42; 2. HC, Dorothy Kearney (Aune Boben, Claire Rewertz), 8:26.
Second Period: 3. HC, Allie Bussey (Julia Gherardi, Megan Bussey), 11:30; 4. HC, Claire Rewertz (Boben), 12:03.
Third Period: 5. HC, Allie Bussey (Gherardi), pp, 3:28; 6. HC, Gherardi (Allie Bussey, Kearney), pp, 4:35
Goalie Saves: Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Rachel Woods 22-15-10—47; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 4-12-4—20.
Penalties: Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2-15, one misconduct; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
