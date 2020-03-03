Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald put his schedule together, he made it with one goal in mind — prepare his team for the postseason.
McDonald will get his first glimpse of that today when the No. 3 seeded Bluejackets host No. 6 seeded Cloquet in a quarterfinal round Section 7AAA contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, beginning at 7 p.m.
Hibbing finished a tough schedule, which included Hopkins, Minnehaha Academy, Columbia Heights, Cambridge-Isanti and Hastings, among others, with a 19-7 record, but that doesn’t mean anything as the playoffs are set to begin.
Case in point: The Bluejackets took a team trip this past weekend and heard John Thomas, who works with youth basketball development and player development with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team learned a lot of valuable lessons.
“He said a lot of timely things for us and one of them was the approach to playoff time,” McDonald said. “You need a look in your eyes, that’s you’ve got something to prove. We’ve been talking about our schedule and amping up our competition, which has been amazing.
“We had great experiences and great trips, all of the things we were hoping for, but nobody cares about that. Right now, none of that matters. What we have to do is to implement all of those lessons we learned along the way and put them into practice.”
The biggest takeaway, however, had a lot to do with teamwork.
“It’s having your teammates’ backs,” McDonald said. “There are going to be times where we get beat. There’s going to be times where we make a mistake, and your teammates need to back you up in those situations, and help you recover from that.
“That’s one of the keys is to know that nobody owes you anything. Nobody is going to back down from you now. Everybody’s season has been preparing them for this.”
As Hibbing enters the playoffs, there’s no doubt the offense is up to the task. Defensively, the Bluejackets must clamp down a little more on that side of the ball.
“We have a bunch of different guys that can do a bunch of different things,” McDonald said. “They feed off of one another. That’s the key with this. There shouldn’t necessarily be a person that puts too much pressure on themselves.
“They have to realize that to get places now, we’ve got to depend on and have confidence in our teammates. It’s what we work for and battle through, all of the negativity and enjoy the positivity throughout the course of the season. Offensive will be a big part of it.”
That’s why it will be important for the Bluejackets to give 100-percent effort defensively, especially against Markus Pokornowski and Adam Schneider of the Lumberjacks.
“We have to value the importance of the other end of things,” McDonald said. “We can’t let them have games that completely take the pressure off of anybody else, so the guys that feed off of them have big games, too.
“They will come here as ready as they can be, just like we’ll take the floor as ready as we can be. At this point, it's making more plays than your opponent does. We have the pieces and tools to do it. It’s a matter of getting that done.”
In no way is Hibbing taking Cloquet for granted.
“Coming out of the stretch we’ve been in, we feel good where we’re at right now,” McDonald said. “There’s still a game that needs to be played. They’re a team we played about a month ago, so they’re relatively fresh in our minds.
“They’ve got some guys who are capable of doing some damage against you, too. Obviously, a three-six seed isn’t one we need to look past at all. We still have to play the minutes and make the plays. That’s what that 36 minutes will determine.”
