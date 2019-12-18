Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Practice time has been few and far between for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team.
After all, the Bluejackets have already played 14 games, which doesn’t leave much time to work on any deficiencies.
After a 6-5 overtime win over Moose Lake-Willow River, last Thursday, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke finally got some time to work with his team.
He’s hoping that pays dividends today when the Bluejackets host Duluth, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Oh, there were some hiccups in that practice schedule with school concerts and such, but some practice time is better than no practice time.
“We worked on all of the basics,” Hyduke said. “The power play, defensive play our awareness on the ice, the things we need to do to move to the next level.”
Hyduke said it’s been somewhat tough because it’s that time of the year where his team is looking forward to Christmas vacation.
“They’re getting ready for school to be out, but they’ve kept a good attitude,” Hyduke said. “We’re battling some injuries right now, with a couple of players out, but we’re hoping they will be ready by the first of the year.”
As far as the Northern Stars go, Duluth is 4-8 on the season, but Hyduke said they will be a tough beat.
“They run three lines, and they have a good coach (Jamie Plesha),” Hyduke said. “She plays an aggressive style of hockey. She played at UMD, and she’s carried some of those traits into her program.
“We have to be prepared for a team that works hard and is aggressive. Our ice awareness and puck movement, we have to be ready. We have to use each other well today.”
According to Hyduke, his team has handled aggressive teams fairly well.
“We’ve done OK,” he said. “As we try to get to full strength with this team, we’ve tried to pick up the tempo in practice so that we’re used to playing against a little more tempo against us.
“You hope that you get to the level you need to be at to compete against a team that is aggressive.”
The best way to compete against an aggressive team is puck movement.
“You don’t want to hold on to the puck too long,” Hyduke said. “You want the puck moving quickly. You have to pick your openings. That will break down an aggressive team.
“It’s not just passing, it’s making good passes, so they’re handled quickly. You can transition from defense to offense.”
Good passing makes teams look quicker.
“The puck moves much quicker with the pass than when you carry it,” Hyduke said. “That’s something we work on in every practice. You have to have that focus, and that good ice awareness.
“You have to know where you’re teammates are, and you put that puck where it needs to be.”
