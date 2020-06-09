HIBBING — When Herm Frickey was coaching the Hibbing High School football team, his offensive philosophy was straight-ahead football.
When Bill Pelkey took over during the 1975 season, all that was about to change.
Pelkey brought in a brand-new system, and it fit the team well.
The Bluejackets ran that system right into the state tournament, hosting St. Thomas Academy at Cheever Field.
The Cadets would come away with a 17-0 victory in the semifinal contest, but that didn’t take away what Hibbing accomplished under its first-year head coach.
———
The groundwork for 1975 was set in 1974 when Hibbing lost to Duluth Denfeld in the Super Bowl at Griggs Field on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
After that game, several members of the team attended a football camp at St. John’s University.
“Some of us went to John Gagliardi’s football camp, which allowed us to get in shape, and we ran through the fundamentals,” Jay Northey said. “That paid dividends. What better person is there to get the fundamentals from than Gags.
“Frickey toughened us up. We had a new coach, and we had all of this drive, a great team and attitude. That’s what made it special. We had a blend of talent, speed and size. We had a lot of guys with experience.”
———
It was evident right away that there was a new sheriff in town.
“He pushed us,” Dan Forer said. “He was a great coach, and there were high expectations. We didn’t plan on losing a lot. That’s how it was. We had some close games, and they were treated like a loss. We would get chewed out.
“He was strict, but fair. He expected a lot, and we did what we were supposed to do. I liked him. Frickey was scary at times and old school. Pelkey was new school. He was strict, but he kept us organized.”
———
There’s no doubt that Pelkey was the driving force behind this team.
“I remember we were having a flat practice, a terrible one,” said Pat Klobuchar. “Coach walked up to Vince Puhek, and started wrestling around with him. That turned the whole practice around.
“He was a motivator. When he told you to do something, it was the right thing to do. He had a fun side, too.”
———
Pelkey was living in northern Wisconsin at the time, but he took a trip to Duluth where he watched Kevin McHale play a basketball game.
“I knew of Kevin, but not a lot about Hibbing,” Pelkey said. “I was new to the area. When Herman retired, I applied for the job. Mario (Retica) called me, and we met in Duluth for dinner. He told me to set up an interview.”
Pelkey set up that interview, but on the day it was scheduled, a snowstorm hit.
Pelkey didn’t care. He drove to Hibbing in the midst of that storm, but when he got to Hibbing, the school was closed.
“I called Mario, and he had to get some people to come in for that interview,” Pelkey said. “They offered me the job. It was an exciting time here with the taconite boom. We had trouble finding housing, so they got us into some government housing.
“We lived in a little apartment that year. It was cold in there.”
———
Housing aside, Pelkey only knew a little bit about the team he was taking over.
“They had a lot of seniors, with talented kids,” Pelkey said. “They were smart kids and good kids in school. Those are the kind of kids you want to work with. That was a nice ballclub.”
———
Pelkey did get an unexpected visit from the player he watched on the basketball court the year before.
“Kevin came to me in the summer, and he told me he wanted to come out for football,” Pelkey said. “We talked about it but having seen him play, I knew he had a future in basketball.
“I told him we’d talk to Coach (Gary) Addington. We found that it was in Kevin’s best interest that he didn’t play football. He would have been quite a specimen in a football uniform.
“He was in my study hall, so we became friends.”
———
What kind of authority did Pelkey have?
“On the first day, some of us got new helmets,” said Blake Olson. “We were wearing helmets, t-shirts, shorts and shoes because it was mainly conditioning practice. My helmet was pressing against my forehead.
“It was tight, and about halfway through that practice, I was getting a headache.”
According to the rules, no player was allowed to remove a helmet under any circumstances.
Olson thought he had a good reason to ask Pelkey about his predicament, but that was the wrong thing to do.
“I asked the coach if I could take that helmet off, and he gave me a look,” Olson said with a laugh. “That pain left right away. I still have a dent in my head where that helmet rubbed. That’s the kind of authority he had. He was a commander.”
———
There was one player on that team that caught Pelkey completely off guard.
Jeff Tromp didn’t look like a specimen, but Pelkey found out that he was quite the football player.
“He would come into the locker room after school for practice with his glasses on and a pile of books under his arm,” Pelkey said. “He looked like Clark Kent, then he’d put his books down, take off his glasses, put his uniform on and turn into a completely different person.
“He stuck his helmet right into the breastbone of the players. After practice, he took his uniform off, put those glasses on and took off.”
———
Tromp learned that hard-hitting style from the pick-up games he played in Kelly Lake.
He didn’t argue with Pelkey’s assessment of him.
“That was a good analogy,” Tromp said. “I was a skinny kid, thin as a rail, but I could hit. Growing up in Kelly Lake, that was a big transformation there. I played with the kids in the neighborhood. We’d have games almost every night in the fall.
“It was all-out tackle football, and you took your licks. I was always picked last because I was so skinny, but I enjoyed playing with those guys.”
———
When Tromp was in the eighth-grade, Frickey moved him up to the freshman team, so he became familiar with his future teammates.
“I had played with the seniors for a number of years,” Tromp said. “I got to know them well. I was little intimidated by the seniors because they had big guys like the Edgette brothers, Klobuchar, Northey and Klein.
“They were big, strong guys, and I was a skinny, little guy.”
Tromp was tough, but even he had trouble getting past his own offensive line.
“Scott, Blake and the other linemen, it was tough to get low on those guys, but I was happy to be playing,” Tromp said. “I had a lot of fun. I was always joking and smiling. Jeff Edgette asked me, ‘Why do you smile so much?’ I just enjoyed the game.”
———
Getting to practice everyday was an adventure for Tromp.
“When we had two-a-days, I would ride my one-speed bike into town,” Tromp said with a laugh. “I was in good shape because I had that Sting Ray bike. I would pedal to practice, then ride home for lunch.
“Riding that bike back-and-forth kept me in good shape.”
———
Pelkey appreciated the way Tromp played the game, and he was a quick learner.
“We were at a scrimmage in Cloquet, and I was trying to get Jeff to understand the concept of reading the fullback,” Pelkey said. “Depending on what the quarterback did, Jeff would have to scrape into the dive hole over the top of the offensive tackle.
“A couple of plays later, they ran the same play, and he hit the kid so hard that he knocked his jock loose. That’s when everything came together for him. He had a great year.”
———
Offensively, Pelkey brought the double wing with him, which uses a lot of deception to keep teams off guard.
“He brought in a new way of playing football,” said Bob Manzoline. “He taught everyone how to do things differently and better. It was his approach to the game, and how he instilled that into his players.”
How did it differ from Frickey’s approach?
“Herm’s offensive scheme was power only,” Klobuchar said. “It was handoff right, or hand off left. If it didn’t work, he kept on doing it until it worked. Pelkey was more like (Bill) Belichek.
“He was good at spotting what we could do, and we had a lot of offensive weapons. He did a good job working it. He knew how to dissect the other teams’ weaknesses.”
———
It helped that Pelkey had Northey at quarterback. That and the signal caller had plenty of weapons at his disposal.
Jim Sandor, Manzoline, Klobuchar, Steve Knezovich and Dan Hammond were the running backs, Chris Liesmaki was the receiver and Forer was the tight end.
Hibbing’s moving company, or offensive line, consisted of Jay Klein, Jeff Edgette, Joe Ryan, Olson and Mark Timmerman.
“We had a blend of talent, speed and size,” Northey said. “Forer, you couldn’t miss throwing to Dan. Chris, he was like Fred Biletnikoff. We developed a strong rapport as a quarterback-receiver duo.
“Steve could fly off the wing, and Jim, Bob, Pat, and Dan had speed. It was fun handing the ball off to them.”
Sandor was the leading rusher that year with 845 yards.
“It was nice,” Sandor said. “I needed a running start. Klein would open a hole, then I’d run a few people over. It suited me well. Jay was an intelligent guy. He had the right personality to play that position.
“Ryan was a tough guy at center, but he wasn’t big. Chris, he was so talented and a good receiver. They would hook up a lot. Chris would go up and make those tough two-handed catches.”
———
Pelkey’s ability to change on the fly came into play in an early-season game against Grand Rapids.
Pelkey didn’t go with a traditional offensive line because he had strong guards and tackles, and weak guards and weak tackles.
If the play was going to the left, the strong guard and tackle would line up on the left side of the line, and if the play was going right, those same two players would line up on the right side of the ball.
Against the Indians, which had Don Lucia at quarterback and Dave Allen at running back, Hibbing set up in its regular formation, but the Bluejackets weren’t having any success running the ball.
“Grand Rapids was schooling us,” Klobuchar said.
The score was tied 7-7, then the Indians kicked a field goal to go up 10-7, with just under six minutes to play.
Pelkey had to get his offense on track, so he veered away from the double wing and went to an unbalanced line, which is something that team hadn’t practiced before.
He put Scott Edgette, who mainly played defense, between his strong guard (Jeff Edgette) and strong tackle (Klein), taking the split end out of the game.
“It’s a formation we hadn’t shown all year,” Pelkey said. “We kept the ball on the hashmark on our side of the field, and we ran the same fullback dive five or six times in a row.”
That fullback was Klobuchar, who would score the game-deciding touchdown in a 13-10 win.
“They couldn’t stop us,” Klobuchar said. “We figured it out, and they had never seen it before.”
“They never made an adjustment to the overload, but it was two good football teams playing a Friday night, which is what you want to see,” Pelkey said.
Scott Edgette, who was 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighed around 250 pounds, didn’t have any trouble adjusting to the offensive side of the ball. He, along with his brother, Jeff, and Klein, was a formidable wall to penetrate.
“That was unique,” Scott said. “I was the weak tackle, so me and the tight end would go on the strong side. That was different. We caught them by surprise, and we were stronger.”
“That was a good-sized lineup,” Jeff Edgette said. “Rapids was a good team. That was a man’s game. With Scott, that added another lineman. It wasn’t going to be a high-scoring game, so they used him in the trenches.”
———
The Bluejackets did have another close call that season, this time against Ely.
The Timberwolves had just enough talent to give Hibbing some fits, but the Bluejackets prevailed with a 25-22 victory.
“They almost knocked us off,” Olson said. “They scored more points than St. Thomas did. They were out to get us. They had their sights set on us. They had one 300-pound kid, and he was tough.
“They had some feisty guys that hit hard. Jody (Vlatkovich) and Jay (Klein) were trying to corral their quarterback, but he was so fast that he was able to keep a play going. That was a case where we were looking past them. We didn’t think they could beat us.”
That was one game where Sandor said the team didn’t bring its A game.
“Ely had a speedy quarterback, and he almost won that game by himself,” Sandor said.
———
Hibbing’s running attack was second-to-none in the area.
“Jim was a horse,” Klobuchar said. “We didn’t have a super star, but we were serious about what we wanted to accomplish, what we wanted to get done.”
Except for one thing, throwing passes in the flat to Sandor.
“I always kid around with Jay about that,” Sandor said. “He’d always throw to Chris down the field, and they would have a nice reception. When it came time to throw me one in the flat, he’d throw it 10-feet over my head.”
Northey said, “We used to tease each other about that. He was such a great runner, a thrasher. At the time, I had a record for completion percentage that year (57.1 percent), except on that 10-yard pass in flat.”
———
Passing wasn’t a Frickey stable in his playbook, so there’s one story Pelkey tells that still humors him to this day.
The Bluejackets’ sideline was on the south side of the field because the coach didn’t want the parents listening in to what he was saying.
The Bluejackets opened with Virginia that season, which had beaten Hibbing the year before.
Hibbing opened the game with two running plays that gained a total of four yards. On third down, Pelkey called a bootleg pass, and Northey hit Liesmaki for a first down.
The response he got from the Bluejacket fans was priceless.
“I looked into the stands across from us and everybody stood up and started applauding,” Pelkey said. “I was standing next to Pecky (Smilanich), and I asked him, ‘What’s going on?’
“Pecky said, ‘They’re not used to a forward pass around here.’ Rickey kept the ball on the ground, and when we threw that pass, they cheered us for it. They wouldn’t quit cheering.”
———
Pelkey certainly made a big impression on his new team.
“We were a well-oiled machine,” Scott Edgette said. “He knew how to plug in the right people in the right positions. He’d flip the line sometimes, and at the high-school level that’s what he had to do. It was more efficient.
“It was Pelkey and his systems. He had a little bit of PJ Fleck in him.”
Jeff Edgette said it best.
“He was a good teacher,” Jeff said. “It was a senior-laden team. He was a fresh voice and the team was receptive to him.”
Tromp had high praise for his former coach.
“I liked Frickey, but Pelkey brought in enthusiasm and stability,” Tromp said. “He and Carl (Allison) brought in a whole-new offense and defense. He was an inspiring guy that brought the team together.
“He was fun to play for.”
———
After getting through the regular season undefeated, Hibbing got a return trip to the Super Bowl at Griggs Field, this time against Cloquet.
“We had scrimmaged them earlier in the year, and they were good,” Tromp said. “At the Super Bowl, it was a misty night, but the grandstand was packed. I looked up at all of those people.
“They came to see that battle between us. We kept hammering on them all night. It was fun.”
This time, the Bluejackets prevailed, beating the Lumberjacks 20-6.
Hibbingh wanted to play a Duluth team, however.
“After losing to Denfeld the year before, we weren’t thinking about the state tournament,” Northey said. “We wanted to win the Super Bowl. We wanted to beat a Duluth team, but that didn’t happen.
“After beating Cloquet, it was ‘Wham,’ we’re in the state tournament. We took it to another level. Having that game at home was special. We’ll always remember that as a team.”
———
As it turned out, both St. Thomas Academy and Hibbing were both 10-0 on the season, but they got matched up in the semifinals of the state tournament.
The Bluejackets were hearing a lot of hype surrounding the Cadets.
“It was written up in the paper that they had a good team,” Sandor said. “It was written up that they were bigger, stronger and better, and we were going to have our hands full.
“That was like, ‘Wow.’ Our team started to believe that. We may have been intimidated.”
St. Peter (10-0) and Montevideo (9-1) made up the other semifinal contest.
———
St. Thomas Academy would jump out to a 10-0 lead, but Hibbing marched the ball down inside the Cadet 10-yard line. The Bluejackets were on the verge of making it a three-point game.
“Everything I remember about that game is all negative,” Pelkey said. “I was a young coach at the time (third year), and I made a stupid call. We were down inside their five, and we tried a quick pass that was picked off.
“It was a dumb call on my part, and I regret that to this day. They had been ranked No. 1 all season. They had a couple of good players, but we had good players, too. We got beat by a good team.”
That pass was intercepted by Kevin Berg.
“That stopped our momentum,” Sandor said. “They must have scouted that play. We were ready to score, and that would have made a big difference.”
Northey said, “All year long, he had a lot of confidence in us that we could beat anybody. They prepped us for that game, but we had our work cut out for us. They were bigger and faster, so it did create some intimidation.
“We had run the ball down the throats of most teams. We were running the ball on them, and that play will be ingrained in me forever. We used that play a week earlier against Cloquet. It was, ‘Here we go. This is it. We’re going to score.’”
Until Berg stepped in front of that pass, ending that scoring threat.
“He tipped it and intercepted it,” Northey said. “We were lucky that it didn’t get run back for a touchdown. It was one of those plays you wish you had back. It was one of those game-turning points.”
Scott Edgette said, “Quite frankly, we were overmatched. They were stronger and more physical. It was disappointing. We had to play error free. We didn’t. There’s physical, then there’s physical. At that level, it’s a big difference.
“We were given a dose of our own medicine. They ran the ball at us, and we couldn’t stop them. We had no margin for error.”
———
Jeff Edgette wasn’t about to give up so easily. He didn’t think the Cadets were much better than the Bluejackets.
“I remember telling Dan (Forer) that we’re better than those guys.” Jeff Edgette said. “I really thought that, but it didn’t work out that way. We went head-to-head with them. After the first couple of series, I didn’t think anything of it.
“We got beat talent-wise. They were quick, and they hit those holes with some tough runners. If they held a block for a little bit, those guys were through it. It took a lot to bring them down.”
If Edgette had the chance, he would like to play that game over again.
“I was bummed out in that last game,” Jeff Edgette said. “They were a good team, and you can’t take anything away from them. We did what we could.”
———
Regardless of that outcome, the relationships and friendships developed on that team have lasted a lifetime.
“We had a great time,” Sandor said. “We’re close friends. We have a bond that you can’t break, especially when you go through something like that.
“It was a special time. It really was.”
