MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School boys swimming had a banner day during the preliminary round of the State Class A Meet held Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The Bluejackets qualified every swim into the finals, which will begin today at noon.
“We performed well today,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “It was nice to see. They were focused, and I kept preaching to run our game plan as to how we compete. I don’t remember the last time we qualified every that we had into the finals.”
The 200 medley relay of Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Cooper Emerson is seeded seventh heading into the final with a time of 1:41.04.
“Part of what happens, especially at the state is No. 1, many times we can get under nervous,” Veneziano said. “That’s where you come into it feeling like you’re out of place. That’s a tangible presence that’s a missing ingredient down here.
“If you’re under nervous, you’re trying hard, but you’re not emotionally attached to the competition.”
What’s the second issue?
“On the other end of the spectrum, you’re over nervous,” Veneziano said. “That’s where you get caught up in the title of the meet, and you emotionally lose control of your emotions. You’re so nervous that you’re non-functional.
“We were at a level of good nervousness, when you’re emotionally excited and in control of your performances.”
In the other swims, Andrew Hoppe will be seeded 11th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.11, and Emerson is seeded 15th in 22.59.
Stenson has the highest seed going into the finals as he is seeded fourth in the 100 butterfly. His time was 51.13. The No. 1 seed is at 50.02.
Hoppe is seeded 14th in the 100 freestyle at 49.15.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Hoppe, Pocquette, Stenson and Emerson is seeded seventh in 1:29.81, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Stenson, McCormack, Hoppe and Emerson got the ninth seed with a time of 3:19.63.
Wrestling
State Class A Individual Meet
ST. PAUL — Two Hibbing wrestlers moved on at the State Class A Individual Meet, which is being held at the Xcel Energy Center.
At 138 pounds, David Platt won his opening-round match over John Hughes by tech fall, 20-5 at 2:21.
In his quarterfinal match, Platt lost to Brody Ullyott 9-5 putting him in the wrestlebacks. In that match, Platt beat Brandt Bombard by a 3-2 decison.
At 182, Jagger Greenwood won by injury default over Will O’Brien of DCL.
In his quarterfinal match, Greenwood lost to Dalton Rose of MAHA by a 7-5 decision, putting him into the wrestlebacks.
In that match, Greenwood beat Nate Kujawa by a 10-3 decison.
At 195, Langston Nash was defeated by David Wilfert of Orono 7-3.
Nash needed Wilfert to win his next match to get back into the wrestlebacks, but Dawson Kellogg of Perham defeated Wilfert by fall at 2:21, and Nash was out of the tournament.
