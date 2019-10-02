Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After a lackluster performance at the Iron Range Conference Meet, Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano wants his team to take a good look at themselves in the mirror.
Veneziano didn’t think his team was fired up for the meet, so the Bluejackets put together a lackadaisical effort.
Veneziano is hoping that changes, beginning today, when Hibbing swims a dual meet against Eveleth-Gilbert, which begins at 5 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Pool.
In his 50 combined seasons as a swimming coach, Veneziano can’t quite figure out what went wrong.
“I’m hoping that it was just a meet that we had a hard time getting up for, and that we will self-correct ourselves,” Veneziano said. “We need that desire to compete, and that has to raise to a whole other level.
“I’ve been talking about it for about a month, so we’ve designed some sets to foster self-competition. Maybe it’s too soon to see the results of that. We certainly didn’t see much of that in the IRC Meet.”
That’s why Veneziano wants his team to do some self-reflection.
“There’s a point where the athletes have to make the ultimate decision as to if they’re going to bring their “A” game, or if they’re going to go through the motions. That’s a choice on the individual, not me.
“I’ve been doing things very similar for many, many seasons, and many, many years, and successfully. I’m having a hard time believing if we’re overlooking something. The ownership has to be on the athlete.”
The Bluejackets won’t be able to just go through the motions against the Golden Bars.
Eveleth-Gilbert comes into town with four good swimmers in Carly George, Amara Carey, Elli Jankila and Mollie Albrecht, but Veneziano believes he has a squad that has at least for good swimmers in his lineup.
“We should have four of the top swimmers around here, too, so you don’t make it an us vs. them thing,” Veneziano said. “You make it a ‘What do I have to do to elevate my own performance?’
“Their kids will come in here and perform well, so we have to get ourselves up for the competition. We seem to do well in certain circumstances. In other circumstances, we have a hard time. I’m not sure why that is.”
Hibbing will have to be at the top of its game to have success against the Golden Bears.
“If they put their relays together, their relays are going to be tough,” Veneziano said. “We can’t put a medley relay together to compete with them. Our freestyle relays should have some stiff competition with them. We’ll see.
“If we come here thinking that this is just a Thursday night, it’s at home against a small team and we’re going to go through the motions, we’re not going to perform well.
If your expectations are low, it’s hard to get any kind of performance out of that. In order to accomplish anything, you must first expect it from yourself. That is something we need to fully understand.”
