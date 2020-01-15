Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to Proctor Tuesday,
One of the problems the Bluejackets have encountered is not scoring enough goals.
Hibbing/Chisholm has only scored one goal in each of its last two games.
The goal production must pick up if the Bluejackets want to add to their win total.
It won’t get any easier today as the Bluejackets host Grand Rapids in a 7 p.m., contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The key for Hibbing/Chisholm is competing harder on offense.
“Very rarely do you get those beautiful, backdoor, tic-tac-toe goals,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “You have to work for your goals. You have to get to the front of the net.
“There’s a lot of traffic so it takes some toughness. We have to do the little things to get those garbage goals. Are we hungry enough? That includes getting more shots. We like to pass up shots all of the time.
“It’s getting more traffic to the net. It’s guys stopping in front. We have guys that zoom by the net, and the rebounds are laying there. You have to be hungry enough and tough enough to stop where the traffic is and take a hit to score a goal.”
Other than that, Tomberlin and his coach staff have to keep harping on the little things that go along way in winning games.
“We seem to keep breaking down on little things in our D-zone,” Tomberlin said. “Our penalty kill, we killed all three of our penalties against Proctor, that was all Vitek (Vozdecky). We didn’t execute.
“When we do make a mistake, it ends up in our net. That’s the way it is.”
The Bluejackets will have to clean up those things in a hurry because Grand Rapids won’t let them get away with anything.
“They’re good,” Tomberlin said. “Proctor had a few more opportunities to bury pucks, and they didn’t. Rapids will. They have two great defensemen (Jack Peart and Easton Young), and they have Joey DelGreco up front. They have a lot of talent. They’re deep.
“Their third line, you can hardly tell the difference between them and their first. They have a good goaltender, the whole nine yards. We have to do everything right defensively, and hope to stick around by getting a power-play goal or two. The plan is to be right there in the third period where anything can happen.”
Tomberlin said he’ll try to slow the game down. He’ll lock up the wings, with the center doing most of the forechecking. He doesn’t want to give up too many odd-man rushes.
“That’s be design,” Tomberlin said. “We can’t play a run-and-gun, up-and-down game with them. If you go hard to the net, that draws penalties. If you’re cycling hard down low with the puck, that draws penalties.
“The harder you go, the more penalties you’re going to draw. They skate well. I don’t expect a lot of hooking because their feet are going to be moving. If we can draw a couple penalties and score a power-play goal or two and Vitek plays great... It’s going to have to be a perfect storm.
“I’ve never coached a game in my life not thinking we’re going to win. This is no exception.”
