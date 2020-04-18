HIBBING — The Iron Range Conference in boys basketball has been around since 1949, when Milan Knezovich was a senior.
Since that time, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team has won 25 titles.
The most recent championship was this past season, and it will be the last the Bluejackets can achieve.
That’s because Hibbing is leaving the IRC and becoming an independent-scheduling team.
Hibbing was forced to do that for two reasons.
“We’ve talked about how the conference has changed, and two things on our minds have done that,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “One being the four-class system, and the other, the QRF.
“Looking at where our program currently is, and doing a lot of our scheduling in the immediate future, it makes sense. It puts pressure on the guys down the line to carry the torch. There’s big shoes to fill, expectations to meet with strength of schedule.”
Hibbing has won the IRC the last five years, but the Bluejackets did go 22 seasons without a title between 1994 and 2016.
With the QRF determining playoff seeding,it doesn’t make sense for Hibbing to play the smaller-class schools the IRC has to offer.
“That wasn’t necessarily what our intent was, but it was a necessity with how QRF determines seeding and everything else that goes along with it,” McDonald said.
Hibbing won five IRC titles from 1949 through 1953. After missing out in 1954, the Bluejackets next title came in 1957. After that, it was 1964.
Other titles followed in 1968, 1970, 1971, 1976, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, then 1994.
That’s when the dry spell hit until 2016.
“Looking at the past, it brings back a lot of memories,” McDonald said. “When I watched my brother Tom play, when it was a two-class system, a lot of the time it came down to Hibbing and Chisholm.
“They had some crazy games in the 1980s, and when I played, too. I wasn’t foruntate enough to be on a championship team until I was a senior (1991). Hibbing had our number a lot of the time, but there were some great memories.
“The part of me that’s sad about this move is the route basketball is taking — the four-class system and the QRF — that has taken a way from the rivalries we have fond memories of.”
Moving to an independant schedule is something McDonald has been doing for a few years now, but he did schedule all of the IRC teams.
“Going back eight to 10 years, there was a good push to have each of us play twice, but I never bought into that,” McDonald said. “We always had one game that counted for conference points. It’s been a process to get where we’re at.
“We tried hard to get 26 different opponents. That’s when we started down the road we’re on now. The only team we played twice this year was Grand Rapids.”
With the ability to not have to schedule more than one IRC game, McDonald picked up teams like Hopkins, Orono and Minnehaha Academy, which were challenging games, but they were also worth more points in the QRF.
“We’re doing some challenging things,” McDonald said. “We’re putting our guys on the road more. There’s a lot to learn and enjoy simply because these guys are a tight group. This whole process has been fun to watch them develop and mature.”
There is one thing in the works, a possible move to the Lake Superior Conference, but for now, Hibbing is an independent.
“We are exploring that, but we’ll be an independent for as long as we need to be,” McDonald said. “This will allow us to do some intriguing things with our schedule.”
To celebrate those 25 IRC championships, the team came up with sweatshirts and T-shirts to commemorate and honor the current and past successes of the team.
As of now, the sale of those sweatshirts and T-shirts is closed, but if McDonald gets enough interest, he will print more of them to sell.
If interested in purchasing a sweatshirt or T-shirt, email McDonald at joel.mcdonald@isd701.org.
“It was a good route to take with the shirt to honor the programs’ past successes,” McDonald said. “It’s a cool thing that we wanted to do. I’m enough of a historian to respect what came before these current guys.”
