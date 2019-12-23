CASS LAKE — The Hibbing High School wrestling team placed 25th at the Big Bear Invitational held Friday and Saturday at Cass Lake-Bena High School.
A total of 41 teams took part in the invite, with the Bluejackets scoring 54 points in the individual tournament.
Placing first was LPGE-Browerville with 216 points, followed by Minnewaska Area 163.5, Detroit Lakes 154.5, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 154, Big Lake 152, Hutchinson 141, Thief River Falls 134, Bertha/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 125, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 113, West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 109, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 105.5. Otter Taila Central 99.5, MAHACA 86.5, Crookston 84, Elk River 83, Aitkin 81, Fosston-Bagley 79.5, New York Mills 76, Deer River 68.5, United North Central 66, Fergus Falls 65, Mora 65, Albany 59.5 and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57.5.
“Overall, we had some disappointments, and we had some great wrestling,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “I think the kids took away a decent experience and maybe realized how much more we need to improve upon.
“I was happy with the way Owen (Hendrickson) wrestled. He gutted out a couple of wins, and he took a big step forward. Owen struggles with some confidence issues, but I know he can wrestle. I think he turned a corner.
David Platt was the Bluejackets top placer, finishing third at 138.
“David looked sharp in a bunch of his matches, coming from behind in consolation semifinal match with a takedown to the back in the last few seconds to advance to the third-place match,” Pierce said. Jagger Greenwood placed eighth at 182.
“This was Jagger’s first trip to the podium at this tournament,” Pierce said. “I think he was a little disappointed in himself, but he didn’t quit, and in wrestling, anyone can beat anyone on a given day.”
Hibbing individual results were as follows:
106 — Ethan Roy pinned Dylan Gielen of Deer River at :54, but he lost by fall to Marshall Larson of Aitkin at :13. He fell to Aaron Lake of United North Central 1`2-6.
120 — Preston Thronson was pinned by Solomon Wales of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville at 1:26, then Carson Holthaus of Albany pinned Thronson at 4:52.
126 — Sayre was pinned by Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes at 1:20, then he was pinned Seth Lavalier of Fertile-Beltrami at 1:41.
132 — Hudson Mann lost to Luke Schumacher of Big Lake by tech fall, 19-2 at 4:22, then Mann was pinned by Eli Williams of Elk River at 1:25
135 — Bryson Larrabee won by injury default over Caden Koziol of Minnewaska at 4:11, then he lost an 11-5 decision to Tyler Jensen of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Larrabee than lost Eli Williams of Elk River 11-5.
138 — Platt would place third by pinning Cody Haggberg of Mora at 1:59; pinning Camden Kron of Hutchinson at 1:33; beat Cody Wienen of Thief River Falls 15-6.
In the semifinals, Platt lost an 8-3 decision to Mason Gode of LPGE-Browerville, then in the consolation semifinals, beat beat Maximus Hanson of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 9-8.
In the third-place match, Platt won by fall at :57 over Peyton Krumrei of Albany.
138 — Cooper Hendrickson was pinned by Blaine Fischer of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 2:59, then he lost by fall to Levi Qualley of Fertile-Beltrami at 3:43.
145 — Dominic Cementina was pinned by Brady Kasprick of Thief River Falls at 5:15, then he lost a 12-5 decision to Jayce Thompson.
145 — Owen Hendrickson pinned Jayce Thompson of Fosston-Bagley at 5:15, then lost by tech fall to Brady Kasprick of Thief River Falls, 23-8 at 3:44.
Hendrickson would win by fall over Connor Dirks of Wadena-Deer Creek at 4:48, then he lost a 13-4 decision against Anthony Sykora of West Central Area/Ashby-Brandon-Evansville.
152 — Jack Bautch was pinned by Ted Stacey of LPGE-Browerville at 2:44, then he lost a 10-3 decision to Noah Amundson of MAHACA.
160 — Thomas Hagen was pinned by Nik Gardin of Otter Tail Central at 1:54, then he was pinned by Brayden Kleinke of Wadena-Deer Creek at 1:50.
170 — Ian Larrabee lost by tech fall to Caleb Vacura of Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 17-2, 2:42, then he was pinned by Evan Young of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at :39.
182 — Greenwood won by tech fall over Tristin Hill of Park Rapids Area at 1:50, then he won by fall over Michael Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton at 2:49.
In the quarterfinals, Greenway lost a 5-4 decision to Hayden VanderVoort of Hutchinson, then Ethan Boll of Crookston beat Greenwood 15-1.
In the seventh-place match, Brady Kroll of Barnesville won a 9-6 decision over Greenwood.
195 — Langston Nash was pinned by Michael Doubek of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:00, then he lost a 15-9 decision to Hayden Captain of Bertha/Verndale/Parkers Prairie.
285 — Christopher Tureson won a 5-2 decision over Justin Blascyk of West Central-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, then he was pinned by Josh Pettit of Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at 1:46.
Tureson would pin Sawyer Wedde of New York Mills at 3:31, then he lost to Jeremy Phyle of Big Lake by fall at :34.
“I think inexperience proved to get the better of us this weekend,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “We had several of our wrestlers to 0-2 and out of the tournament on the first day. You never know who you’re going to draw in a tournament like this, and a bunch of our wrestlers drew in to the top top seeds.
“Going 0-2 doesn’t score any points for the team, so that reflects in our team score.”
All of this is building up to, hopefully, a successful run at the end of the season.
“I tell all the wrestlers that we don’t have to win all of these tournaments, duals or matches right now,” Pierce said. “Every match is preparation for section time. We need to be learning and taking that knowledge into the wrestling room and apply it to our practices.
“We’re sharpening our skills for February.”
