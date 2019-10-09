Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With only three dates left in the regular season, it’s time for the Hibbing High School volleyball to start kicking things into gear.
The Bluejackets have games left with Duluth Denfeld, Aitkin and the Sartell Invite. The first of those games is today when Hibbing travels to Duluth to face the Hunters in a 7 p.m., contest.
Bluejacket coach Sarah McGough said her team has been progressing through the season.
“We’ve had moments where we can see that progression, then the girls have a hard time getting out of that funk,” McGough said. “If they lose five points, they’re in a rut. The maturity level, the experience, hopefully, clicks in before the end of the season.”
McGough said her team looks the part when they’re in practice, but somehow, some way, Hibbing can’t translate that into its games.
“We’ve been trying to get the fire going during our games,” McGough said. “Our Chisholm match was a good match. They were the better of the teams that night, and unfortunately, we lost.
“We didn’t lose without trying. Our stats were good. There were a lot of plusses in that match.”
The Bluejackets’ attack percentage has been going up during the season, but Hibbing started out slow. That’s why it’s not where McGough wants it to be.
“They’re working at it,” she said. “In that match (Chisholm) we had a lot of ace serves, which was huge for us. We’ve been short on the serves, too.”
Otherwise, the Bluejackets have picked up their blocking at the net.
“That has been good in our last two matches,” McGough said. “Some players are having three to four a match, where maybe, we only had two a match.”
As far as the Hunters go, Denfeld is 1-24 on the season.
“I know they lost all of their big players last year,” McGough said. “I haven’t heard much about them, and we don’t see them until we actually play them, but we have to come out with some fire.
“If we have that fire and continue to fight through any mistakes that are made, we can come out on top. Essentially, it’s up to the girls.”
This would be a good time to start building some momentum toward playoffs.
“We talk at practice about how the season is winding down,” McGough said. “We only have three or four practices left until playoff practices start. It’s time to step it up.”
