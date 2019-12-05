Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In the last two games, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team has given up a total of 133 points against Grand Rapids and Bemidji.
If the Bluejackets want have a successful 2019-20 season, that number has to come down.
So Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe has been working on the defensive side of things the past couple of days of practice, and he’s hoping it pays dividends beginning today when the Bluejackets take on Princeton at 7:15 p.m., at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing will have back-to-back games when it plays North Branch on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.
LaCoe knows this team has to get better in all areas on the floor, but it starts with defense.
“We have to get a lot better,” he said. “We’re giving up way too many points. We’re talking about it. We’re going over our philosophy on the defensive side of the ball. We’re stressing to them that that has to become automatic.
“If you’re thinking about it, you’re going to be a step behind. It has to be a reaction We have to get better as a team on defense.”
Team defense can cover up for any weaknesses that might exist.
“If we’re not strong individually, as a team we have to work on that.”
The other part of the plan is being patient on offense.
“We have to run through our stuff,” LaCoe said. “We haven’t been doing that at all. It seems like it’s one pass and a shot, or just a couple of passes. We’re not reversing the ball. That’s due to the pressure that Rapids and Bemidji put on our players.
“We have to do a better job handling that pressure.”
The time to start getting more patient and taking better shots couldn’t come at a more appropriate time against 7AAA foes like the Tigers and Vikings.
“We have to slow down on the offensive end, and run our stuff,” LaCoe said. “We have to try and get into our offenses. We’re having a hard time getting into them, and when we do, we’re not patient enough to get the good shots, the open shots instead of the contested shots.
‘“Defensively, we have to stay in front of the ball. We’ve been doing a good job at defending the basket, the drive, but the 3-point line is killing us. We have to do a better job defending the 3-point line.”
LaCoe expects both Princeton and North Branch to be similar teams.
“Princeton beat Grand Rapids by 15, so they’re probably one of the top teams in the section, along with Hermantown,” LaCoe said. “We’ll have our hands full today, but it’s not a game that we can’t go out there and win.
“We should have beat Grand Rapids. We should have beat Bemidji. The lack of varsity experience is hurting right now. The girls are finding out that it’s a lot quicker game than the JV. There’s a lot more going on. I’ve seen improvements every game.”
The key is limiting the opposing teams’ runs.
“We look good for five minutes, then we look bad for five minutes,” LaCoe said. “We need more consistency. That’s what we need to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.