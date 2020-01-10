Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has done a decent job this season beating the teams they’re supposed to beat.
In their other games, the Bluejackets haven’t been able to finish teams like Proctor-Hermantown, Duluth Marshall, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and South St. Paul to name a few.
Hibbing/Chisholm has in no way been blown out by those aforementioned teams, but they’ve done a better job at closing out those games.
The Bluejackets will get a chance to turn that around today when Roseau comes to town for a 2 p.m., contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Rams are 10-5-2 on the season, and they won’t be an easy beat, but this is the kind of team that Hibbing/Chisholm needs to beat to gain some confidence.
“Roseau usually brings in a lot of depth,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “They’re always a good skating team, so I don’t expect to see anything different out of them. They’re having a solid year, and they’re well coached.
“We’ll have to play at the top of our game to have success today.”
This would be a good game for the Bluejackets to get over the hump of beating a solid Roseau team. What has to change for that to happen?
“Any time you’re in a tightly-fought contest, whoever is the most consistent running their systems is going to be successful,” Hyduke said. “We’ve improved in those areas, and we’re starting to do certain things much better.
“You have to consistently do that for 51 minutes, three periods. That’s what we’re striving to do. Your focus by the end of the year is to be playing that type of hockey. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Hibbing/Chisholm would lie that shot of confidence.
“It’s one thing to be in the game and be competitive, but it’s another thing to do the final finishing,” Hyduke said. “That gives you a feeling of satisfaction and confidence that you can carry into the next game.
“I look at today’s game as being an important game. It leads into next week with both Cloquet and Proctor/Hermantown. Our next three games are extremely difficult, and we’ll have to play at our best to have success.”
With seven games remaining before playoffs, the Bluejackets are in their stretch run, so it’s time to start coming together as a team.
“This is our prep time for playoffs,” Hyduke said. “We look at certain aspects of the game and players on how they’re playing in any-given game. The development part of the season is, for the most part, over.
“Now, we have to try and find ways to win. Hopefully, we’ll make the right decisions as coaches and players to give us that success.”
