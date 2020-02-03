Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team might own two wins over Moose Lake Area this season, but put those in the rearview mirror.
That’s because the Bluejackets will have to pick up a third win over the Rebels when the two teams meet in a game that counts, a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 7 p.m., today at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm finished the regular season with a 10-14-1 mark, and the Bluejackets have a two-game winning streak.
The second win was an impressive 6-2 win over Grand Rapids/Greenway, a game in which Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said his team ran their systems perfectly.
Now, the Bluejackets have to ramp up their game for the tournament.
“The whole year is trying to get where you want to get, with the type of play that you want to play,” Hyduke said. “Now it comes down to grit and the passion to play. We’re in our second season now.
“I like the way the girls finished the regular season. Things we have been working on and implementing into our game, they bought in. They’re doing a great job with it. They’re playing with passion, for each other and they’re as a team. That’s important.”
It’s important because hockey is a team sport, not an individual sport.
“Any team that is successful, you win as a team,” Hyduke said. “Yout can’t win as an individual in a team game. The individual play will come into a certain part of the game by creating a goal or preventing a goal, but you still have to do it as a team.
“You’re running systems that require everybody on the same page, working as one. That generally leads to success.”
Moose Lake Area comes into the game with a 12-13 record. The Rebels are coming off a 4-3 win over Duluth.
“They always play hard,” Hyduke said. “They have one good line that’s done a good portion of their scoring. We have to shut them down. I like our team because we’ve skated three lines the whole year.
“I have depth on this team, and that’s what we were trying to create the whole year going into the playoffs. We’ve achieved that.”
Hyduke will look for certain matchups during the game, but with those three lines, he’ll use any one of them against Moose Lake Area’s top line.
“That’s a good feeling,” Hyduke said. “I’m comfortable, both offensive and defensively, with where we are. With that said, we still have room for improvement. We’ll work hard in practice, and if we’re successful today, we’ll work hard the rest of the week.”
First things first. The Rebels won’t go down without a fight. In the two previous meetings, the Bluejackets won 6-5 in overtime, and 4-1.
“It isn’t that you’re playing them three times, but you’re in the playoffs,” Hyduke said. “Anybody that understands sports knows playoffs are a different season. Everybody comes into it with a little more hype, a little more effort and you have to be able to handle that.
“It’s the ups-and-downs, the emotional changes that occur in a game. When you’re high, it’s easy to play. When things aren’t going your way, that’s when you have to bear down and play the way you need to be to get through those times. That’s what we’ll expect out of the team.”
Hyduke knows his team won’t play a perfect game, but he’s hoping they can get as close to perfect as possible.
“Nobody ever plays a perfect game but we need to weather the times when momentum isn’t with us, and exploit the times when it is,” Hyduke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.