HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team may have lost twice over the holiday season, but the Bluejackets have shown marked improvement.
Hibbing/Chisholm is hoping that carries over today when the Bluejackets host Greenway in a 7 p.m., Iron Range Conference contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Against Delano, the team didn’t play poorly, but the intensity wasn’t there.
In the Orono game, Schafer said the team played a lot better.
“Obviously, losing is never fun and you get sick of moral victories, too, but we had a much better effort and work ethic in that game,” Schafer said. “At this time of the year, you have to put that record to side and play a section and IRC game.
“You will do anything you can do to win a game, regardless of what you’re record is, and what you’re opponents record is.”
Schafer said there’s definitely a desire to perform well, but sometimes, Hibbing/Chisholm struggles in certain areas of the game.
“Those little mistakes show up, but they’ve been receptive to our teaching and coaching,” Schafer said. “They have a desire to improve, and that’s the main thing you can ask for .
“They’re learning and still working hard in practice. This second half of the season we should be improving, too. That will be noticeable in how they play.”
The Raiders are the defending Section 7A champions, and they finished second in the State Class A Tournament last year.
Greenway lost some valuable players to graduation, but the Raiders still have talent in the likes of Mitchell Vekich, Micah Gernander, Brock Trboyevich, Ben Troumbly and Christian Miller.
“They do have some Division I guys, and they’re probably favored, but I believe it will be a lot closer game than people might think,” Schafer said. “Our guys and excited to get out there and compete against an IRC and section opponent.
“From Monday until today our motto has been, ‘Beat Greenway.’”
To do that, the Bluejackets must neutralize Greenway’s top line.
“If we can keep that line in check and neutralize Troumbly, that will be a key,” Schafer said. “We want to make those peripheral guys beat us, and if they do, they do. We don’t want to let Troumbly and Miller be the guys to beat us.”
One thing is certain. It’s going to take a team effort to get that job done.
“I’m hoping that in terms of work ethic and competing, whether we win or lose, we’ll be the team that competed,” Schafer said. “If skill beats us, it beats us. We’ll work harder than we have all season.
“That’s the main thing.”
