HIBBING — Out of 15 periods this season, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has only had one or two bad 17-minutes of play.
One of those periods, the second to be exact, was Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Duluth Marshall.
The Bluejackets had a good first period, then penalties became a factor.
The Hilltoppers took the momentum away from Hibbing/Chisholm and ended up winning the game.
At 1-4, the Bluejackets will try to right the ship today when they host Pequot Lakes in a 2 p.m., matinee contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
For the most part, Hibbing/Chisholm coach liked the way his team played against Marshall.
“We started strong,” Hyduke said. “We were doing a lot of things right. We got into a little penalty situation at the end of the first and the beginning of the second, and that took us out of our game.
“That second period wasn’t our finest. Because of the penalties we took in the second, it disrupted the flow of our game. I thought we finished the period strong, but we didn’t start it as strong. We still have a ways to go. We’re right on the edge of where we want to be. We have to clean some things up, and we’ll be fine as we move forward.”
Hyduke did say that his team had four break-away opportunities during the game, but they couldn’t convert them.
“We still have to have to find a way to finish,” he said. “We had some good opportunities. We didn’t put it in the back of the net. Defensively, we had some breakdows that cost us in the second. We need to clean those up.”
Again, the Bluejackets haven’t had a lot of practice time to clean up some of the issues affecting team right now. This will be Hibbing/Chisholm’s sixth game in 11 days.
“We haven’t had a lot of individual practice time with our varsity,” Hyduke said. “We’ve had some combined practices, so we’ve had to chalk some things and talk some things rather than physically doing it.
“Some things we have had a chance to work on on the ice, we’ve improved. We were a little more physical against Marshall, and that resulted in some of the penalties we took. I’m fine with that because some of the penalties were being physical for the right reasons. I had no problem with most of our penalties that night.”
As for the Patriots, Hyduke said he doesn’t know much about them. All he wants his team to do is worry about the things they need to clean up.
“We haven’t played them for a few years,” Hyduke said. “They’re usually a decently-skilled team, but we tell our kids that we want them to play our game and what we’re trying to work on, and don’t worry about what the other team is doing.
“If we play our systems, we should be able to handle anything a team throws at us, once we get everything in place.”
If Hyduke wants to see anything out of his team against Pequot Lakes, it’s continuity and consistency.
“We need continued growth in the areas that we would like to see them improve in,” Hyduke said. “From our physical play to our gap control, going to the net hard, don’t stay on the perimeter, take the gaps and lanes they give you to the net.
“We want to keep building on those things. Hopefully, we’ll have that success today. Win or lose, I want to see growth in those areas that we need to improve upon.”
