Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team is starting to build some momentum, and Bluejacket coach Ray Pierce is hoping his team can carry it on this weekend.
That’s because Hibbing is traveling to Cass Lake-Bena High School to take part in the Big Bear Invite, which begins at 9 a.m., today.
The Big Bear is one of the largest events in the state, consisting of 40 teams, with 40 wrestlers in each individual weight bracket.
The Bluejackets are coming off a good Barnesville Tournament and a win over Proctor/Hermantown, so they team is headed in the right direction.
“I like the fact that we didn’t go backward after Barnesville,” Pierce said. “We took that momentum, and went into Proctor. I felt that was a trap match going in there, and with them giving us a bunch of forfeits, if things went south we could still end up looking like we had egg on our face.
“I was glad to see that the kids went down there and decided to wrestle. We won the toss-up matches that we had. I’m seeing the improvement. That’s what I’ve been waiting for. We’ve been in a couple of the duals, but losing the close matches. Now, we’re starting to win the close matches. Everybody is starting to wrestle well now.”
What’s the key to winning those toss-up matches?
“We’re staying in them, and we’re keeping it close in the tight ones until the third period,” Pierce said. “That’s when we can see our guys starting to take over. Their endurance is actually coming a long way.
“They’re explosive. We got into a tiebreaker match the other day, Hudson Mann, and he exploded that takedown.
The other kid didn’t have a chance. He was in better shape. That’s why we’re stepping up because we feel more confident, and we have more energy, more endurance on the mat right now.”
As far as the Big Bear goes, Pierce won’t approach this invite any differently than they did at Barnesville.
“They will end up in a 40-man bracket, so it’s two days of wrestling,” Pierce said. “I pack the kids lunches, so they have things to eat during the day to keep their energy up. We encourage them to find resting spots during tournaments like this.
“Hopefully, with the way our endurance is shaping up, if they’re eating smart and resting, we can go for two days and complete this tournament.”
Pierce is hoping his athletes wrestle the same way they did in Barnesville, an invite where the team placed second overall.
“There’s a lot more teams, there’s going to be maybe a little tougher competition in every bracket, but if we wrestle every match like we can, it’ll be a surprise like we had in Barnesville,” Pierce said. “We might have a decent showing.”
