Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The 2019-20 high school boys hockey season hasn’t gone so well for Hibbing/Chisholm, but there’s still time to right the ship.
The Bluejackets can start on that journey beginning today when they travel to International Falls to take on the Broncos, beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Bronco Arena.
To make the change, Hibbing/Chisholm must correct all of the little things that have been creeping into its games this season.
“At some point, we have to execute,” Hibbing/Chisholm assistant coach Adam Schafer said. “If we do that, we can change the course of our season, and gain some momentum going into the playoffs, or we can continue to do what we’re doing, freelancing and running our own programs.”
“Hopefully, it’s just lull considering the tough schedule we’ve had, and we get back on track today in a section game.”
The Broncos already own a 6-2 win over the Bluejackets, but Hibbing/Chisholm wasn’t at full strength in that game.
“They have a lot of seniors this year, and they have a couple of kids that can play,” Schafer said. “We were short-handed at that point. Our full strength will finally be up against their full strength.
“Honestly, on paper, I think we’re better the team, but it comes down to executing, doing the little things and not playing a selfish game. Everyone has to play for each other. It’s a simple game when you go on the road. Pucks out, pucks deep can’t take any penalties.”
Schafer, who was a member of the Hibbing/Chisholm team a few seasons ago, knows what’s it’s like to play at Bronco Arena.
He knows the atmosphere isn’t an easy one to play in.
“It’s tough,” Schafer said. “You can look up and feel like there’s extra shots added to their side. They throw a fish on the ice when they score that first goal. It definitely can be a hostile environment.
“You have to go up there and block all of that extra stuff out and play simple, disciplined hockey on the road.”
It’s all about buying into the system.
“We’ve tried communicating that in different ways,” Schafer said. “At the end of the day, it’s up to them to buy in and believe what we’re trying to sell. We’re not giving up, and I know they’re not giving up.
“It’s a matter of keep pushing it, pressing it and talking about it. Hopefully, if we can get a win here, that can change our momentum, then we can go on a little streak here in our last seven games.”
