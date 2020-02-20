Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — As it stands right now, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team would be the third seed for the Section 7AAA Tournament.
In the QRF rankings, Princeton is first, Hermantown second, then the Bluejackets, followed by Grand Rapids.
The No. 1 seed in the section might be out of reach, but Hibbing can move up to the No. 2 spot when they take on the Hawks today, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hermantown High School Gymnasium.
Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald knows his team is going to be for a battle against Hermantown.
“They’re a high-scoring team,” McDonald said. “They’re talented. They’re aggressive defensively, but if you don’t cave into that pressure and take care of the ball, I like our chances.
“They will come after us. What it comes down to is this for the two and three seeds. Princeton’s win over Cambridge the other night probably solidified the they’re going to be No. 1. We’ll see what this Hermantown game does for us.”
The Hawks are led by Peter Soumis, but they also have a supporting cast around him.
“He’s a talented guard, one of the better guards in the area,” McDonald said. “He’s super-skilled. He has range, and he can get to the rim. He’s not big, but he’s skilled. They’ve got a great group of guys to go along with him, that bring athleticism and shooting ability.
“I would like to think that we have guys that can do that, too, so it’ll come down to 36-minutes of ball to see what the scoreboard says at the end.”
The Bluejacket and Hermantown game had developed into somewhat of a rivalry, so there’s a lot of pride at stake in this game.
“I’m not sure what difference it’s going to make in the playoffs with pairings when the seeds come out because there’s a division between the top four and bottom four,” McDonald said. “There’s a little bit up the air as to who’s going to fall where at the top.
“You never know with QRF because you don’t totally understand it.”
Defensively, Hibbing must know where Soumis is at all times.
“We have to keep him in check,” McDonald said. “By doing that, you can’t let him have a huge game against you. My dad’s defensive approach is you have to cut the head off of the snake. We take that approach to a certain extent.
“We can’t get away with that totally because good teams have good players that feed off of their good guys. Hermantown is one of those teams. Defensively, we have to make them work, we contest shots and we rebound.”
Offensively, Hibbing must make good decisions.
“We have to do what we’re trying to prevent on the other end,” McDonald said. “It’ll be an interesting game because it should have a playoff atmosphere to it. It’s the end of the year, and if we play well and they play well, we could see each other again.”
McDonald does like the fact that his team has some mismatches against the Hawks.
“Size-wise, we’re just fine,” he said. “They’re roughly the same size as us. All the way around, we may have a tendency, on paper, to shoot it better. It comes down to not settling for shots, and not taking quick shots.
“In our world one-and-dones, when you take a shot and you don’t get another one because you don’t have a board presence on the offensive glass. Those things rack up and kill you at the end.”
That is the situation the Bluejackets must put Hermantown in to succeed.
“We want them racking up the one-and-dones,” McDonald said. “In 3A basketball, it’s important to win in that respect, that little mini-game inside the game. It tells you what you’re doing defensively.
“You’re not going to stop people from shooting, but you have to make sure you’re not giving them second chances on the glass. In the games we’ve been successful, we’ve competed well and dominating in some respect. That’s a part of our game we’ve taken seriously.”
