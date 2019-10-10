Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Over the past couple of weeks, the Hibbing High School football team has finally started to find some life.
Last week against North Branch, the Bluejackets picked up touchdowns from Austin Hill, Josh Kivela and Jagger Greenwood. So, are things finally starting to come together?
Hibbing coach Shaun Howard is liking the progress this team is making, and hopefully, the Bluejackets take another step forward today when they travel to Hermantown to take on the Hawks, beginning at 7 p.m., at Corey Veech Field.
The biggest contributor to that success is confidence.
“They are building that, especially on offense,” Howard said. “We had some good scoring drives, and that nice run by Josh. There was some good blocking by the offensive line on that play.
“Yeah, the score, we didn’t win the game, but they built a lot of confidence. It was refreshing to see that. It wasn’t one particular person having a good game on offense. It was quite a few players. The offensive line is building as a team, too. It’s nice to see them coming together.”
Howard has had to wait a long time for this team to come together, but with only two games remaining in the regular season, it’s time to start building some momentum heading into playoffs.
“We’re seeing that, but it takes a while when you’re putting in a new offense,” Howard said. “It takes a while when you lose a lot of seniors like we lost last year. It’s refreshing to see. It’s nice.”
Now, the Bluejackets are taking on a Hermantown squad that is 3-3 on the season, but the Hawks are a tough team to play against, no matter what the record is.
“They’re a tough team,” Howard said. “Their coaching staff is tough. They know exactly what to do. They have good schemes offensive, defensively and special teams. We have to keep our heads up and stay mentally strong.”
Howard said his defense has to remain patient.
“That’s how they had to be with North Branch,” Howard said. “They’re a typical Hermantown offense, which hasn’t changed for years, from what I know. We have to be smart.”
Howard is hoping his offense can steadily improve, building on last week’s performance.
“We have to continue what we did in the North Branch game,” he said. “We have to use the run to build the pass. It’s also using the pass every once in awhile to build the run. It’s using our fakes, and getting the kids to understand how big our fakes are going to be this week.
“We have to keep building.”
To have any chance, Hibbing must control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
“That’s going to be huge,” Howard said. “They have some big offensive and defensive linemen. Our offensive and defensive linemen are going to have a challenge. They have to play through it, and understand they need to get a push.
“They have to stay lower than the other person across from them.”
