Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If there’s one thing the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team needs to do better, it’s take away time-and-space.
Opposing teams enter the Bluejackets’ defensive zone too easily, so Hibbing/Chisholm must make it harder on teams to cross the blueline.
That’s what happened in a 5-0 loss to Greenway Tuesday, and the Bluejackets can’t let it happen again when they take on a senior-dominated Eveleth-Gilbert team today, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Eveleth Hippodrome.
The key to doing that is every line giving maximum effort for the entire time they’re on the ice.
“It’s finishing checks or gapping and not allowing teams to enter our zone so easily,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “It’s not about talent. It’s about effort. It doesn’t take talent to be a great team in the defensive zone.
“Our defensemen have to get the pucks off of their sticks, going north. We don’t want to go east, west or south. It doesn’t take talent to throw the puck off of the glass. There’s so many ways to manage the game or the puck well.”
Hibbing/Chisholm’s opponents are possessing the puck more and more against it because the Bluejackets are giving up their zone so easily.
“Instead of gapping and standing them up on the outside, we’re not taking away time-and-space,” Tomberlin said. “We’re giving up 40 to 50 shots a game. Teams have the puck four-fifths of the time.”
The Golden Bears will be relentless. It’s their senior night, and Eveleth-Gilbert is 15-7 on the season, with a 9-3 mark against 7A opponents. They already own a 3-0 victory over the Bluejackets on Jan. 7.
Eveleth-Gilbert is also looking at a high seed for the 7A tournament.
“They’re good,” Tomberlin said. “If we allow them to gain the zone steady, easily because we’re just backing up, we’re playing right into their hands. We have to do what we’ve been preaching all year, or are we going to do it our own way?
“We can’t let them have the puck the whole game. It doesn’t work out too well when you give up 40 to 50 shots. Eventually, they will go in. We can’t let them walk into our zone. That’s the key for today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.