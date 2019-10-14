Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With only a few weeks left in the regular season, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team still has a lot of work to do.
The Bluejackets did have some shining moments at the Section 7A True Team Meet Saturday, but there’s still plenty of corrections to be made.
Those changes started Monday at practice, and they will continue today when Hibbing hosts Chisholm in a dual meet, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Pool.
This meet is more about making adjustments rather than who the Bluejackets are swimming.
“We need to fix a lot of mistakes that we made Saturday,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “This is not about our competition. It’s about that, and we don’t have a lot of time to do it. We have very few chances to get things straight. That, automatically, makes the whole priority of what we’re trying to do, shift.
“We’re trying to, at this point, solve the problems that we have. It’s immaterial who are opponent is.”
What needs to be worked on?
“The stuff that we did not do well on Saturday,” Veneziano said. “We’re going to take another shot at it and learn from our mistakes. We have to actually go out and do something about it.
“We’ll try to fix it again.”
All is not lost. Veneziano did see some light at the end of the tunnel during the True Team Meet.
“We’re making progress, but from the beginning of the season, I always stated that I didn’t know if the season was going to be long enough for us to fix all of the issues,” Veneziano said. “My fear is we’re running out of time.
“There’s not a whole lot of days left in the season to put it all together. That sense of urgency is something we have to recognize. We need to get this done and get it done as soon as possible. Time is running out.”
To that end, Veneziano might not be making many changes from his Saturday’s lineup.
“If a kid did well in an event, and they still want another shot at it to get an improvement, I’m for that,” Veneziano said. “For every mistake that we made, we need to have a do-over. We’ll work on that in practice, put it in the meet, and hopefully, the outcome will be better.”
