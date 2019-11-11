Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When the 2019-20 high school girls hockey season opens, there will be a familiar face behind the bench of the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls team.
Emily Erickson has taken a leave of absence this season, so she and the school turned to former coach Pete Hyduke to take over the reins of the program, which opens play today, beginning at 7 p.m., against Eveleth-Gilbert at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It didn’t take Hyduke long to decide about his return because of his past involvement with the team.
“When you have so much time invested in the program over the years, and working so close with Emily over the last three years, you couldn’t help but come back and work with these kids,” Hyduke said. “You get attached to these kids.
“This is a great group. These seniors were the last eighth-grade group that I had as head coach. You have a commitment of time and energy to these kids, and they’ve given back to you over the years. It seemed to be the right fit to be able to help Emily this year.”
That transition back into the job wasn’t difficult.
“Once I found out that I got the job, it’s kind of like putting on an old hat,” Hyduke said. “I knew how I wanted to approach the season. I knew the kids well. It was an easy transition.
“Emily and my assistant coaches have been great through this transition.”
The team Hyduke is inheriting includes seniors Emma Lundell, Darian Carlson, Allie Bussey and Lily Hess.
“You always look for leadership out of your seniors,” Hyduke said. “They’re the only ones that feel that sense of urgency. This is the end of the line for them. They have that sense of urgency we’ve explained over the years, but you don’t feel it until you’re a true senior.
“With four seniors, we have an experienced group. I expect a lot. They’ve contributed a lot over the last few years. They should be a great group of leaders.”
One, in particular, Hess, is stepping into the most important position on the team.
“Any goalie that steps into the Hibbing program and has to lead the team is stepping into big shoes because of the history of the goaltending we’ve had throughout our program,” Hyduke said. “This is Lily’s time.
“As a senior, she has the opportunity to lead this team. She has grown up with these kids, and she’s had success with them. I don’t expect that to change. She’s relishing the opportunity to be a leader. She’s a hard worker. Things should play out well.”
The junior class consists of Elyssa Durie, Maddie Rewertz, Dorothy Kearney, Makenna Folstad and Courtney Anderson.
The sophomores are Annika Lundell, Julia Gherard and Malia Lappi. Freshmen include Amarah Langner, Abigail Sullivan, Maddie St. George, Claire Rewertz and Monroe Rewertz, and the eighth graders are Aune Boben, Jocelyn Strukel, Reese Story, Grace McDowell, Addison Hess and Trista Warmbold.
Seventh-graders Panella Rewertz and Heidi Rasch round out team.
“They’ve been hard workers,” Hyduke said. “We have a balanced, talented group of kids in our underclassmen. It reminds me of a team I had years ago where I had four or five of each grade. It was a nice balance moving along.
“With the leadership we’ll get out of our seniors, and our juniors and sophomores have experience, I expect them to be great followers and big contributors as we move forward this year.”
Offensively, Hyduke has former Hibbing/Chisholm boys coach Mark DeCenzo looking over that part of the game. Hopefully, the Bluejackets will add some scoring punch this season because that has been an issue in the past.
“It all starts with puck movement,” Hyduke said. “You have to move the puck and be unselfish. You want to put the puck on the stick of the player who has the best opportunity to score.
“Besides the pretty goals, you have to go for dirty goals, too. This team has the ability to create some beautiful plays and have some great goals, but I also see this as a team that’s going to go to the net hard and pick up some garbage goals.
“I’ll take any type of goal they can put in.”
Defensively, Hyduke will be banking on Anderson, St. George, Maddie Rewartz, Folstad and Annika Lundell to bolster the blueline.
“That should be one of our strengths,” Hyduke said. “At the start of the year, you’re always a little raw and rusty. Those three (Anderson, Rewertz and Lundell) are experienced. I’m looking forward to some of the younger kids stepping up to support them.”
When Hyduke asked this team what they wanted out of this season, they all said, ‘Success.’
“That can be defined in many ways,” he said. “We’ll try to be the best team we can be, using the personnel that we have. We’ll let the cards fall where they may. I like our team to be able to compete for our section, but it’s all going to be based on how they want to perform and work.
“We’ll do our best to prepare this team for every contest, but it still comes down to the kids putting what was on paper on the ice.”
With Section 7A being so tough, Hibbing/Chisholm will need its best effort to gain another title.
“We may not always have the top team, but we’ve had the deepest section,” Hyduke said. “It’s no different this year, but that’s what makes it fun. There’s nothing easy about our schedule, which is the way we like it.
“Our biggest focus is being the best team we can be at the end of the year, and let the season prepare you for that. It would be great to be undefeated, but that’s unrealistic. We want to be the best team we can be. Wherever that puts us, we need to be happy with it.”
