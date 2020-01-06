Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — One win doesn’t make a season, but now, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team can put a winning streak together.
The Bluejackets, who beat Rochester Mayo 4-2 on Friday can try and make it two in a row today when they host a talented Eveleth-Gilbert squad, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin knows what it’s going to take to start a possible winning streak.
“The monkey is off our back, but we can still play better,” Tomberlin said. “Watching the film, we’re still making a lot of little mistakes that if we can clean up, we’ll be a much-harder team to play against.
“That’s the goal by the end of the year, to be a hard team to play against, a difficult team to play against.”
What are some of the things the Bluejackets need to correct?
“We’re not finishing our checks like we should,” Tomberlin said. “We’re not blocking out on faceoffs like we should. In our D-zone, we’re not taking away the strong side point like I want us to.
“It’s the little things that when you put them together, they make you a hard team to play against. When you don’t do them, they make you an easier team to play against. The goal is to incorporate more and more of these little things we talk about every time to make them become a habit. That makes you a tough team to play against.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will need to clean those things up against a strong Golden Bears team that is 8-6 on the season.
“They will be like Greenway, only with a little more depth,” Tomberlin said. “They’ve got a lot of high-end talent. It’s going to be a difficult game. We have to continue to get better at being a tougher team to play against.
“I’m not talking physically. I’m talking about doing all of the little things that make it difficult to generate scoring chances against us.”
Tomberlin believes his high-end guys can match up with Eveleth-Gilbert’s high-end talent, but he’s more concerned about the Golden Bears’ depth.
“That is what it is, and we’ll be fine, but they have 16 or 17 seniors,” Tomberlin said. “They will have a lot of depth. I have to manage ice time so in the third period and even if we go into overtime, that our guys still have some energy left.
“I have to make sure that my top players have nothing left, but they have to have something at the end of the game. I have to manage that. That will be a priority.”
Tomberlin likes his chances heading into this game.
“I feel good,” he said. “We haven’t played with a lead much, but now we have some tape of us playing with a lead, and turning the puck over, and doing things that we shouldn’t be doing with a lead.
“Now, at least we can teach and coach those things. If we get a lead, closing out games will become secondary. Once you do it, then you learn how to do it. We finally have, so now it’s a matter of getting better and better at closing out games.”
