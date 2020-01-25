GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School wrestling team got two individuals into the finals at the 62nd annual Skip Nalan Invite held Saturday at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
Both David Platt at 138 and Langston Nash at 195 advanced into the finals, which were not completed with this edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune went to press.
Christopher Tureson would place third at 285, and Jagger Greenwood placed fourth at 182.
Other Bluejacket results were as follows:
106 — Ethan Roy lost his first match to Connor Krueger of Superior by tech fall 16-1 at 2:24, then he fell to Brennan Perkovich of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 8-5.
113 — Gabe Martin lost to Austin Prebeck of Grand Rapids by the score of 12-6, then he beat Lukas Geray of Mahnomen-Waubun by fall at 4:23.
He lost to Carter Logan of Virginia by fall at 1:53.
120 — Levi Herr lost to Landon Nebel of Edina, then he won by fall at 3:00 over Josh Johnson of Suiperior.
He lost to Seth Lavalier of Fertile-Beltrami by tech fall, 17-1 at 3:18.
Preston Thronson lost to Connor Wakefield of Grand Rapids by fall at :15, then he lost to Quin Tuchel of Virginia by the score of 4-2.
126 — Kya Rybachek lost to Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids by fall at 5:44, then she lost to Owen Hipps of Edina by the score of 12-10.
132 — Hudson Mann won his first-round match over Jack Merriam Edina by fall at :26, but he lost to Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids by fall at 4:38.
Mann would go on to beat Alex Hein of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley by fall at 2:59, but he lost by fall at 2:02 to Marshall Michienzi of Deer River.
Bryson Larrabee received a first-round bye, then he won a 6-3 decision over Levi Qualley of Fertile-Beltrami. In the semifinals, Larrabee, beat Cameron Weiland of Crookston 14-8.
He was scheduled to meet Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids in the finals.
Cooper Hendrickson lost a 13-5 decision to Jason Thomas of Superior, then was defeated by Hein 6-3.
138 — David Platt received a bye in his first-round match, then he pinned Henry Huber at :26.
In the semifinals, Platt pinned Tim Jobe at :23. He was scheduled to take on Brandt Bombard in the finals.
145 — Owen Hendrickson lost to Malachi Johnson of Edina by fall at 3:12, then he beat Carter Wilson of the Titans by fall at 2:14.
Hendrickson would beat Connor Dirks of Wadena-Deer Creek by decision, 13-6, but he lost to Caydon Lehman of Grand Rapids by fall at 1:38.
152 — Jack Bautch lost to Carter Sorenson Fosston-Bagley by tech fall, 18-3 at 2:23, then he won a 12-7 decision over Nikowa Fortier of Mahnomen-Waubun.
Bautch was defeated by fall at 1:20 by Braydon Jones Grand Rapids.
170 — Ian Larrabee lost to Jojo Thompson of Deer River by fall at 4:55, then he got a bye in his next match.
Larrabee would beat Domonick Holcombe of the Titans by fall at :50, but he lost a 12-7 decision to Harley Wellman of Park Rapids.
182 — Jagger Greenwood would win by fall at 2:21 over Alex “Bubba” Mistead of the Titans, then he beat Austin Mundt of Deer River 10-4.
Greenwood lost to Jacob Lomen of Fosston-Bagley in the semifinals 7-6, then his third-place match, he fell 8-2 to Cody Wheeler Wadena-Deer Creek.
195 — Langston Nash had a first-round bye, then he won by fall at 4:43 over Seth Simtak Superior.
In the semifinals, Nash beat Joe Stachowski of Park Rapids.
He was set to face Matti Rajala in the finals.
285 — Christopher Tureson received a first-round bye, then he beat Gavin Falk of Edina by fall at 2:56 to make it into the semifinals.
In that match, Tureson lost to Jude Olson of Fertile-Beltrami by fall at 3:17. Tureson would go on to win his third-place match over Jackson Marcussen of North Branch by fall at 1:43.
