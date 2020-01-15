Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If almost did not only count in horseshoes and hand grenades, then the Hibbing High School girls hockey team would be rather successful.
But on the ice, almost doesn’t mean a thing, and the Bluejackets have had one too many close calls.
Like Tuesday when Hibbing/Chisholm lost to Cloquet/Esko/Carlton by the score of 2-1.
The Bluejackets just can’t seem to get over the hump when it comes to close games.
Hibbing/Chisholm will try to put that to rest today when they travel to Proctor to take on Proctor/Hermantown, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Bluejackets have come so close, but no cigar.
“It’s always tough to be that close in a game and not be able to finish,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “You don’t just look at the score. You look at growth in different areas in any game like. We did have some growth. I thought all three lines played well, and we got solid goaltending.
“It was a team effort, but as a team, we came up short. There’s a couple of things we will address out of this game, our last two games, that we need to improve on that can help us get over that hump.”
The Mirage won’t make it easy either, so the changes Hyduke needs to make must be done in a hurry.
“We will address the things we saw that we need to shore up,” Hyduke said. “We had some growth in certain parts of our game, but we still need to clean up some things. I was happy with the three lines we had on the ice, and how they worked together.
“That continuity and implementing our systems better could give us what we’re looking for come the end of the year.”
Proctor/Hermantown will give the Bluejackets a little different look than Cloquet/Esko/Carlton did.
“The Lumberjacks have one of the best lines in the state, but the Mirage might be deeper,” Hyduke said. “They will come at you hard, and they’re more balanced, but it doesn’t matter who you play against.
“Everything else stays the same regardless how deep a team is. You still have to run the same type of systems, and shoot the puck.”
That sounds simple, but Hibbing/Chisholm passed up on a lot of shots against the Lumberjacks.
“We need to shoot the puck,” Hyduke said. “We passed up way too many shots in the Cloquet game that had we put more shots on net, the way it broke down when we did, there’s a good chance we could have won that game.
“Putting pucks on net is a big part of hockey. We need to start shooting and not look for the perfect goal. We can’t be afraid to get a garbage goal.”
