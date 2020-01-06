Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — During the second game of the season, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team opened with a 59-53 loss to Grand Rapids.
It may have been early, but with QRF ratings and the like, it was an important loss in Section 7AAA.
Bluejacket coach Dave LaCoe downplayed the loss, and he’s also downplaying the rematch as Hibbing will get its second shot at the Thunderhawks in a game that begins at 7:15 p.m., today at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
All LaCoe is worried about is his team continuing to get better.
“It’s us going out and playing the style of basketball we want to play and improving,” LaCoe said. “That’s the mode we’re in right now. We’re trying to build on each game, and each possession, actually.
“We’ll be ready to go. It’s a team we’re familiar with. There’s nothing special we need to do. It’s going out there and not making turnovers, and knowing where their threats are on the floor.”
The Bluejackets, according to LaCoe, have been getting better at staying near an opposing team’s top shooters.
“Defensively, I think we’re playing the best defense that we’ve played all year,” LaCoe said. “In these last couple of games, I can’t complain about that end of the floor. Offensively, we’re struggling at shooting the ball.
“We shot the ball a little better in our last game. We have to get more consistent in that area of the game, then we’ll be fine.”
If Hibbing has an advantage over Grand Rapids it will be in the paint with Kourtney Manning and Fanci Williams.
“They have one big girl in there, but they’ve been playing some younger girls that have some height, who are playing more minutes on the varsity,” LaCoe said. “There’s no reason why those two shouldn’t be able to do what they want on the inside, if they’re aggressive, and we can get them the ball.
“Trying to feed them the ball, we have to be able to get them the ball on the inside for them to be effective.”
The Bluejackets’ passing hasn’t been spot on this season, but it’s getting better.
“It’s creating a passing lane, not trying to throw flat-footed” LaCoe said. “You have to pivot, get around the defense and make that good pass. They have to use ball fakes. They’ve been doing a better job in the last couple of games.
“We have to have an inside-out game. Our posts need to tough it, not necessarily score it, but they need to touch it. It collapses the defense, and that will make our outside shots a little more wide open, to give us a better chance to make them.”
As far as the games importance, LaCoe isn’t looking at it in those terms.
“We have to take care of our business,” he said. “We have to start playing better. We have to win these games. We’ve been in every game, and we gave up the wins in those games.
“We have to build and gain more confidence in later parts of the game. We have to know what the situation is, use our heads and play smart basketball.”
