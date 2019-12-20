BLOOMINGTON — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team took part in the Jefferson Relays Friday, a meet between the Jaguars and the Bluejackets, with no team scores being kept.
It was a warm-up meet for today’s Jaguar Invite, which gets under way at 1 p.m.
Joining Hibbing and Bloomington Jefferson in the meet are East Ridge, St. Anthony Village and Delano/Watertown-Mayer.
In the relay meet, the team of Chase Musich, William Stenson, Cooper Peake and Ben Philips placed third in the 200 butterfly relay with a time of 2:04.70. Kellen Fisher, Ben Riipinen, Luke Pocquette and Matthew Philips were fourth in 2:16.80.
In the 200 backstroke relay, Andrew Hoppe, Chance McCormack, Aaron Hadrava and Reilly Benedict placed second in 2:03.19. Aman Majumdar, Matt Osterhoudt, Matthew Sandness and Tristan Schmelzer were fourth in 2:54.70.
In the 200 breaststroke relay, the team of Griffin Benedict, Riipinen, Pocquette and Mathew Philips placed first in 2:31.32.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Hoppe, McCormack, Stenson and Hadrava were first in 1:39.46.
In the 4x100 individual medley relay, Musich, Stenson, Hadrava and Ben Philips were first in 4:36.90, and Griffin Benedict, Reilly Benedict, Fisher and Sandness were third in 5:51.60.
“With traveling to Duluth the night before, then traveling to the cities, it’s not a serious meet, but it was a good warmup for the bigger five-team meet today,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “I’m pleased with how we’re doing, and I believe we’ll fair well in the Jefferson Invite today.”
Girls Basketball
Mountain Iron-Buhl 83
Roseau 71
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team took advantage of a fast paced, high energy game Friday night en rout to an 83-71 win over Class AA No. 14 Roseau.
The Rangers had to contend with a 32-point performance from the Rams’ Katie Borowicz, but a balanced scoring attack prevailed in the end.
Jordan Zubich led MI-B in scoring with 18 points. Sage Ganyo totaled 16. Ava Butler added 13 and Miah Gellerstedt chipped in with 11. Borowicz and Julia Braaten with 18 were the only Roseau scorers in double figures.
“It was a good game for us,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said after the contest. “Roseau was 7-0 coming in tonight and it was high energy all the way through. It was a good team win for us and fun to watch.”
The Rangers (4-1) will host their own holiday tournament beginning next Thursday. Other teams expected to attend the tournament are Class AA No. 3 Duluth Marshall, Class A Cromwell-Wright, as well as Pine River-Backus.
RHS 37 34 — 71
MIB 46 37 — 83
Roseau: Hanna Mooney 8, Julia Braaten 18, Faith Berger 4, Morgan Boroos 7, Katie Borowicz 32, Shavonda Bender 2; Three pointers: Braaten 1, Borowicz 3; Free throws: 9-10; total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Laney Ryan 5, Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 3, Jordan Zubich 18, Brooke Niska 3, Miah Gellerstedt 11, Sage Ganyo 16, Mia Ganyo 5, Ava Butler 13, Lauren Maki 3; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2, Gellerstedt 3, S. Ganyo 3, Butler 1; Free throws: 17-26; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Esko 41
Virginia 38
At Virginia, a slow-paced second half was not what the Devils wanted Friday as the Esko girls’ basketball team controlled the pace to defeat Virginia, 41-38.
Rian Aune led the Devils with 14 points (including four made threes), while Lexiss Trygg added 13. Esko’s Jayden Karppinen led the Eskomos in scoring in 13. Teammate Mallory Sunnarborg finished with 11.
“It really got slowed down in the second half,” Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said after the game. “I thought we worked hard and gave ourselves some really great opportunities down the stretch to win it. We just didn’t finish and weren’t able to execute and that’s something we’ll need to be able to do come March.
“It’s a good game for December. I thought both teams played hard, but we were just a little bit short tonight.”
Virginia (6-3) will be back in action next Friday when they play host to Bigfork.
EHS 19 22 — 41
VHS 20 18 — 38
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 13, Aila Gabel 8, Sarah Wagemaker 4, Mallory Sunnarborg 11, Ava Korby 3, Brenna Stark 2; Three pointers: Karppinen 2, Gabel 2, Sunnarborg 3, Korby 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 3, Rian Aune 14, Halee Zorman 3, Lexiss Trygg 13, Kaylee Iverson 5; Three pointers: Fink 1, Aune 4, Zorman 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Aune.
Boys Hockey
Breck 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 2
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears boys’ hockey team had the shots on goal advantage 41-26 Friday, but that didn’t translate well on the scoreboard as they fell to visiting Breck 3-2.
Bryce Kopp got the first Eveleth-Gilbert goal of the game at 16:32 in the first period to knot things up at one.
Kopp would assist on Will Troutwine’s third period goal in a 6-on-5 scenario late in the game to make it a 3-2 contest in favor of the Mustangs, but that’s as close as the Bears would get Friday.
Goalie Mack Lautiger stopped 23 shots for E-G. Breck netminder Sean Reiling stopped 39 in the win.
