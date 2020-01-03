Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — How would the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team rebound from a heart-breaking 3-2 overtime loss to Greenway Thursday?
The Bluejackets took a little time to get going, but they answered the bell and picked up their first victory of the season, beating Rochester Mayo 4-2 Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It was a tough loss to the Raiders, but Hibbing/Chisholm had no choice but to regroup to take on the Spartans.
“That’s the way it is,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for you. It’s tough coming back after a heartbreaker like that. It took us a little while to get into a groove.
“I think we could have played better, but I’m not going to nitpick right now. I’m proud of the guys. Every single guy contributed. It felt like a team effort. I’m proud of them.”
The win gave Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Vitek Vozdecky his first varsity victory, and he won’t soon forget that winning feeling.
“We played against some hard teams, but now we’re in a good process,” Vozdecky said. “It wasn’t easy coming back from Thursday because we played well and unfortunately, lost anyway.
“We showed character in this game.”
The Bluejackets did start slow as Luke Kathmann scored just 1:05 into the game. For a struggling team, that’s no way to start.
“It was a punch to the gut,” Tomberlin said. “It was a breakdown in our D-zone, and the puck ended up in our net. That’s the way the game ended Thursday. We had the puck on our stick three times before that last goal, and we couldn’t get it out.
“It was a continuation of that.”
Only Hibbing/Chisholm wasn’t about to fold.
The Bluejackets came back with two-straight goals, one by Kasey Kemp at 13:40, then Blake Frider scored at 16:11 to give the Bluejackets a 2-1 lead.
“Everybody put in 100-percent effort into this game,” Vozdecky said. “We were better in every aspect of the game.”
Tomberlin liked the way his team picked up its play.
“We started moving the puck a little bit better,” Tomberlin said. “One of the things we did better tonight than we’ve done all year, is we moved the puck a little bit, against a good goalie.
“I was impressed with him. I can’t argue with the way they came back after a tough loss Thursday.”
The only problem, Hibbing/Chisholm watched Will Weick score at 16:43 to tie it 2-2 after one.
In the second period, the Bluejackets would take advantage of a two-man advantage as Kemp scored his second goal of the night on the power play. The goal came at 8:33 to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 3-2 lead.
The Bluejackets did a good job holding that lead, then they went back on the power play at 3:27 of the third period.
Ethan Lund made the Spartans pay for that infraction as he scored at 4:50 to give his team that all-important two-goal lead.
“Our power play is still a work in progress,” Tomberlin said. “I don’t feel like we’re coming up the ice as a unit yet. I still think we’re over-handling the puck in the zone, but we moved the puck enough to get those goals.
“You have to produce on the power play. That’s a big key. To win close games, you have to be even or plus on special teams. We gave up one and got two, so we were a plus.”
Vozdecky said that time clock ran a little slower as he and the team waited for that first win.
“It means a lot to me,” Vozdecky said. “I took the puck away from this game. The clock was so slow for me. I wished it had ended earlier. It’s something I can’t explain.”
Vozdecky had 14 saves. Payton Mancuso had 32 stops.
RM 2 0 0 — 2
HC 2 1 1 — 4
First Period — 1, RM, Luke Kathmann (Will Weick), 1:05; 2. HC, Kasey Kemp (Ethan Lund, Joe Allison), 13:40; 3. HC, Blake Frider (Lund), 16:11; 4. RM, Weick (Noah Grethen), 16:11.
Second Period — 5. HC, Kemp (Mitchell Ziemba, Lund), pp, 8:33.
Third Period — 6. HC, Lund (Ziemba, Kemp), pp, 4:50.
Goalie Saves — Rochester Mayo, Payton Mancuso 8-13-11—32; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 7-2-5—14.
Penalties — Rochester Mayo 6-12; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 79
Littlefork-Big Falls 43
CHERRY — Matthew Welch had 30 points as the Tigers improved to 3-5 on the season with the win over the Vikings Friday.
Isaac Asuma had 21 points for Cherry.
Matt Kennedy finished with 17 for Littlefork-Big Falls. Cam McRoberts had 13.
LFBF 29 14 — 43
CHS 43 36 — 79
Littlefork-Big Falls: Matt Kennedy 17, Antony Cipriano 6, Cam McRoberts 13, Jarell Banner 4, Owen Erickson 1, Jacob Peterson 2.
Cherry: Matthew Welch 30, Isaac Asuma 21, Gavin Constantine 9, Izaic Martin 2, David Clement 8, Mason Perkovich 9.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 18; Cherry 23; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 12-32; Cherry 16-24; 3-pointers: Kennedy, Cipriano 2, Welch 2, Ausua 2, Constantine, Clement 2.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81
Chisholm 45
CHISHOLM — Asher Zubich had 41 points, including nine 3-pointers as the Ranges beat the Bluestreaks on the road Friday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Nikolas Jesch finishd with 18 points for Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Jude Sundquist had 18 points for Chisholm.
MIB 45 36 — 81
CHS 20 25 — 45
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Neb Parenteau 8, Asher Zubich 41, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Hunter Weigel 2, Riley Busch 3, Nikolas Jesch 18, Brasten Negen 4, Brayton Keith 2.
Chisholm: Shane Zancauske 1, Dillon Splinter 4, Sean Fleming 2, Jude Sundquist 18, Noah Sundquist 1, Nate Wessman 3, Jake Fena 2, July Abernathy 7, Danny Rusten 6.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 15; Chisholm 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-4; Chisholm 5-18; 3-pointers: Zubich 9, Kayfes, Busch, Jesch 4, Jude Sundquist, Wessman.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 45
Nashwauk-Keewatin 25
NASHWAUK — Chloe Hansen and Jadin Saville both had 10 points as the Raiders beat the Spartans on the road Friday.
Hailey Peterson chipped with nine.
Misty Bozich and Madi Owens both had five points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
GHS 26 19 — 45
NK 15 10 — 25
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 7, Baylie Jo Norris 5, Emmalee Oviatt 4, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 1, Hailey Peterson 9, Morgan Walsh 2, Chloe Hansen 10, Jadin Saville 10.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozuch 5, Katrina Evans 2, Johnnie Waldvogel 2, Madi Owens 5, Chloe Williams 2, Emma Williams 1, Emily Howard 4, Jazz Svaleson 4.
Total Fouls: Greenway 21; Nashwauk-Keewatin 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 7-16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-15; 3-pointers: Hanson, Norris, Bozich.
