HIBBING — In a scrimmage earlier in the season, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team beat Proctor 2-1.
In the game that counted, could the Bluejackets do it again?
Not quite, but the game was just as close.
Hibbing/Chisholm battled back from a 1-0 deficit midway through the second half en route to a 1-1 tie with the Rails Tuesday at Vic Power Field.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Payton Forer may have played his best game of the season, stopping 27 shots to preserve the tie.
What differences did Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman notice in the Rails from that time until now?
“They did a lot of things that were a little bit different,” Edman said. ‘They still had one player that was quicker than our defenders, but we adjusted well. We had to reposition to account for that player.
“Other than that, it was a solid match. The difference in the scrimmage is we had a couple more free kicks than them. Overall, I was impressed with them. I thought we had more intelligence on the field than they do. They just try to brute-strength it.”
Proctor coach Anthony Wood thought his team played OK, but he was disappointed with the way his team passed the ball around the field.
“I thought our long balls turned into boot ball,” Wood said. “We got out of game of possessing and getting up the field. Too many of our long balls went right to the Hibbing keeper, who did his job and made all of the saves.
“It’s a credit to him. We didn’t finish. Hibbing did what they were supposed to do. They played defense well, and we didn’t finish. If you’re in a playoff, you’re going to PKs.”
Forer held his ground in the first half, but the Rails were able to get that 1-0 lead at 25:27 when Ben Harnell found the back of the net.
“It was a nice play across, and we finished far side, just outside of the goalies outstretched hand,” Wood said. “It’s been the story in our last three games. We’ve possessed, we’ve gotten a lot of shots, but we haven’t finished the game.”
According to Edman, that goal was a little concerning, but he knew deep down that his team could fight back.
“They had gotten up 1-0 in the scrimmage, so I was too worried about it,” Edman said. “It was deep into the first when they got up, but our defense was working well. Overall, we were tired from Monday, so they will welcome this break.”
With that said, Edman worked in his subs a lot quicker in the second half to keep everybody as fresh as they could possibly be.
“We were able to get everybody off of the field at certain times,” Edman said. “I chose times in the game when it seemed like the pace was dropping. About 10 minutes in, everyone got tired, so that was a good time to sub.”
That paid off when Ulrich Mvogo picked up a clearing pass and broke in alone on Proctor goalie Cullen Aho, and he knotted the game at 1-1 at 59:39.
“That was huge,” Edman said. “They lifted their heads up. It gave them a lot of confidence, as goals usually do. They were impressed with themselves to come back that late in the game.
“I was impressed with our defense to hold solid.”
That goal came off of a Proctor breakdown, but Wood was quick to praise Mvogo for his efforts.
“You can’t let a guy go down the middle by three guys and get scored on,” Wood said. “It’s a shout out to him. That kid made the play. He buried it.”
That’s when Forer came into play.
One of those 27 stops included a point-blank attempt with under five minutes to play in regulation to preserve the tie.
“He’s been bailing us out all season,” Edman said. “He’s excellent. That was quite the breakaway, and he came out strong, kicked the ball and caught it. Another shot they had was headed top shelf, and he clipped it with his hand, no problem. He’s improving every game.”
In the overtime, Edman was hoping to sub a little quicker, but with two five-minute sessions, that was hard to do.
“Overtimes are difficult in this league at five minutes apiece,” Edman said. “I tried to get two subs in, but I only got one. They’re tough to play and to coach in with that quick of time. A lot of times coaches don’t sub because they can’t get them in.
“We compensated well for the lack of energy. We played smarter, which is what I told them to do. I was impressed with that.”
With three ties and a win over the last two weeks, Edman is pleased with the way this team coming together.
“They’re progressing well for their age, especially the eighth- and ninth-graders,” Edman said. “If you’re a freshman and you haven’t played soccer for six years and it’s your first year, the chances of playing well on the varsity are slim.
“I’m impressed with that. A lot of them are coach able young men that are good to each other. That makes all of the difference. You could have the best player in the world, but if he isn’t nice to his teammates, your team is going to suffer from it.”
Cullin Aho had five stops for the Rails.
PHS 1 0 0 0 — 1
HC 0 1 0 0 — 1
First Half — 1. P, Ben Harnell, 25:27.
Second Half — 2. HC, Ulrich Mvogo, 59:39.
First Overtime — No scoring.
Second Overtime — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Proctor, Cullin Aho 5; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 27.
Volleyball
Hibbing
Int’l Falls ppd.
INT’L. FALLS — The Bluejackets were leading 9-4 in game one when a storm hit, Bronco Gymnasium was leaking, so the game was postponed.
Girls Tennis
Hibbing 1
Eveleth-Gilbert 1
EVELETH — The Bluejackets and Golden Bears each split a match in their dual meet Tuesday before the rain came and postponed the match.
The two teams will resume the dual meet on Thursday, possibly in Virginia, weather permitting.
