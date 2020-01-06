Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After going 0-2 at the Kaposia Classic, then getting that third game weathered out, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team came home knowing that they played two good games in St. Paul.
Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke took that time after the Kaposia to get some practice time in, and he’s hoping it pays big dividends with only eight games left before the playoffs.
Hibbing/Chisholm worked on a lot of things during those practice sessions, and now, the Bluejackets will put those things to the test today when they travel to Eveleth to take on the Golden Bears in a 7 p.m., contest at the Eveleth Hippodrome.
It was a good time to get back to some of the basics, but to also add in some new wrinkles to the systems.
“We got a lot of practice in that we were lacking at the beginning of the year,” Hyduke said. “We’re still trying to upgrade our power play, and we’re still trying to work on our scoring. We’ve had a lot more shooting drills, and good things for the goaltenders.
“You don’t get away from your basis systems, which is your forecheck, your D-zone coverage or those types of things. You keep working on them, and you try to break the tempo up by running some competitions in practice, so they compete harder against themselves getting ready for games.”
Hyduke liked the way his team ran the forecheck system at Kaposia.
“We did make a change in our system, and I thought we did it well,” Hyduke said. “We had 31 and 37 shots in our games down there. I was happy with that. It created opportunities for us.
“Right now, we have to focus more on finishing, and some of the things we’ve been trying to work on in practice.”
As for the Golden Bears, Hibbing/Chisholm owns a 6-0 victory over them on Nov. 12, which was the Bluejackets opening game of the season.
Hyduke knows Eveleth-Gilbert will be better this time around.
“They should be an improved team,” he said. “It’s a sectional opponent, and they know how important this game is. Every section game is important when it comes to seeding, so we’re not taking Eveleth lightly one bit.
“We’re approaching them like they’re the best team in our section. We need to be ready to play hard. It’s in their house now, so they will be more comfortable there. We need to concentrate on doing what we do best moving forward.”
The Bluejackets will not look exactly the same as they were in game one.
“We might throw in some new wrinkles that we’re working on right now against them, but for the most part, we’ll stay with what’s been working,” Hyduke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.