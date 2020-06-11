HIBBING — After going through some struggles last season, the Hibbing High School baseball team and Isaac Colbaugh were looking to wipe the slate clean and start anew in 2020.
The Bluejackets had six seniors returning, including Colbaugh, so turning things around wasn’t going to be impossible.
Colbaugh, who was also on the Bluejacket boys basketball team, was looking forward to one more season on the diamond with his teammates, but that, unfortunately, never came to fruition.
“I was bummed we couldn’t go out and play,” Colbaugh said. “I didn’t realize last year was going to be my last year of playing baseball. I’m not going to play any college baseball.
“I was hoping to play Legion ball this summer, if we have it.”
Colbaugh, who was going to be one of Coach Jay Wetzel’s pitchers this year, did attend the first week of conditioning practice to get his arm back in shape.
On March 16, official practice was supposed to start, but the coronavirus put a stop to that.
“It sank in when our first practices were canceled, and school moved to online,” Colbaugh said. “The coronavirus was bigger than expected, and we weren’t going to play any sports.
“It felt terrible. That’s when it hit me that we weren’t going to be able to play during my senior year. It’s heartbreaking. I didn’t cry, but I sat and thought about it for a long time. That’s what made me sad.”
Colbaugh desperately wanted to turn things around from the 2019 season. He along with fellow pitchers Brody Niskanen, Noah Vinopal, Evan Vinopal, Payton Forer, Jacob Stahl and Joe Allison made for a nice crew of pitchers.
“We were hoping to bounce back this year,” Colbaugh said. “We’ve played with each other for a long time. Hopefully, we were going to have a good year. We had a lot of solid guys.
“A lot of them were younger. I feel like our pitching was going to be our strength. Defensively, we had a lot of good players at every position.”
Colbaugh was also feeling 100-percent for the first time in a long time.
He played through a knee injury in basketball.
“I had knee surgery a week after basketball ended,” Colbaugh said. “I had a problem with my cartilage. They had to go in and fix all of that. It did hinder me during basketball. Before the surgery, I couldn’t extend my leg, and I always had knee pain.
“It feels a lot better. I am able to do normal things again without feeling pain. I was hoping to play and pitch again.”
Colbaugh has tried his best to keep busy this spring, even taking some time to go fishing with teammate Mitchell Ziemba.
There are, on a few occasions, those moments where he misses being out on the field.
“I do miss the long bus rides with my friends, the hotel rooms and being able to have fun at practices,” Colbaugh said. “I definitely missed this season. I missed out on good quality time with my friends and coaches.
“I’ve been fishing a lot with Mitchell, and going on bike rides with the family. All of that has worked while I’m doing it, but when I’m not, I think about baseball and school. Deep down, it’s terrible.”
This fall, Colbaugh said he’s going to Iron Range Engineering at Mesabi Range College, and he’s going to play basketball for the Norsemen.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Colbaugh said. “They have a new coach, who played in the WNBA. We have a bunch of good recruits coming in. It should be fun.”
