Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Duluth Denfeld High School boys hockey team got two goals each from Kade Shea and Simon Davidson en route to a 7-3 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Bluejackets fell behind early, tied the game, then watched the Hunters take a couple of two-goal leads.
Hibbing/Chisholm would gain some momentum, but Denfeld would take right back, capitalizing on Bluejacket turnovers in their defensive zone.
An old nemesis came back to bite the Bluejackets in the first period, an early goal.
Kade Shea scored at 2:16 to give Duluth Denfeld a 1-0 lead.
Hibbing/Chisholm fought back to tie the game at the 7:38 mark when Kasey Kemp lit the lamp, but the Hunters retook the lead at 14:59 on Shea’s second goal of the game.
“Our effort was sporadic,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “At times, sure, the effort was there, but the two first-period goals they got, the first one, we were standing around watching the puck.
“The second one, our weakside D didn’t slide as quickly as he should have. Our effort was sporadic.”
The Bluejackets needed to score first in the second period, but it would be Duluth Denfeld taking its first two-goal lead when Caden Kuusisto tallied at 2:25 to make it 3-1.
The Hunters took a 4-1 lead when Simon Davidson scored short-handed at 8:46.
The Bluejackets took consecutive penalties near the end of the second period, but they actually capitalized on one of them when Ethan Lund shook off a Denfeld defenseman, then beat Hunter goalie Jacob Snyder top shelf at 16:19 to make it 4-2.
That’s the momentum Hibbing/Chisholm needed to make a run at the Hunters.
“I thought all night long that we were going to win the game,” Tomberlin said. “I was optimistic all night. This is a team we can skate with. I thought if played tight defensively and managed the puck well, we could win this game.
“Every time we got close, we didn’t manage the puck.”
That came into the play early in the third period when Denfeld took advantage of a turnover and Griffin Lehet scored at 3:30 to make it 5-2.
“We talk about hard plays in danger areas all of the time,” Tomberlin said. “We were within two goals, and if we get the next one, who knows? We have to manage the puck. We work on those things every day.
“We have to own it.”
Things looked bleak when the Bluejackets were whistled for a five-minute major at 5:57 of the third period, but Denfeld helped out Hibbing/Chisholm by taking a penalty of its own at 8:07.
Playing 4-on-4, Mitchell Ziemba rifled a shot over Snyder at 9:27 to make it 5-3.
The Bluejackets couldn’t capitalize on that goal, and just a few minutes later, Davidson picked up his second goal of the game, at 11:14, to make it 6-3 on another give-away in Hibbing/Chisholm’s defensive zone.
Cole Olson made it 7-3 at 12:34 from a scramble in front of Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Vitek Vozdecky.
“At least two or three of their goals started with a strong-side point shot,” Tomberlin said. “We have to take that away. We didn’t take away time-and-space with urgency.”
Vozdecky would make 37 saves. Snyder had 17 stops.
DD 2 2 3 — 7
HC 1 1 1 — 3
First Period — 1. DD, Kade Shea (Griffin Lehet), 2:16; 2. HC, Kasey Kemp (Erick Sanborn, Joe Allison), 7:38; 3. DD, Shea (Cole Olson, Ian Thomas), 14:59.
Second Period — 4. DD, Caden Kuusisto (Nate Burke, Dylan Jouppi), 2:25; 5. DD, Simon Davidson (Jouppi, Olson), sh, 8:46; 6. HC, Ethan Lund, sh, 16:19.
Third Period — 7. DD, Lehet (Nate Larson), 3:30; 8. HC, Mitchell Ziemba (Kemp), 9:27; 9. DD Davidson (Jouppi, Jace Anderson), 11:14; 10. DD, Olson (Shea), 12:34;
Goalie Saves — Duluth Denfeld, Jacob Snyder 6-3-8—17; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 11-12-14—37.
Penalties — Duluth Denfeld 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-11, game misconduct.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 70
Nashwauk-Keewatin 13
NASHWAUK — The Tigers had 12 players in the scoring column en route to the win over the Spartans on the road Thursday.
Only two players hit double figures for Cherry (15-3), Katie Peterson with 12 and Jessa Schroetter 11.
Madison Owens led Nashwauk-Keewatin with seven points.
Cherry hosts Pine River-Backus at 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
CHS 45 25 — 70
NK 6 7 — 13
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 7, Abby Reinerson 2, Katie Peterson 12, Lauren Staples 7, Karlee Grondahl 5, Andi Selkow 2, Olivia Baasi 2, Kacie Zaganjar 6, Kaelynn Kudis 8, Jessa Schroetter 11, Riley Mancina 3, Jillan Sajdak 5.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Johnnie Waldovgel 1, Madison Owens 7, Kiara Clusiau 4, Emily Howard 1.
Total Fouls: Cherry 9; Nashwauk-Keewatin 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 9-14; Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-4; 3-pointers: Kowarsch, Grondahl, Kudis 2, Sajdak, Owens.
Chisholm 51
Littlefork-Big Falls 47
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got just enough offense to beat the Vikings at home Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Jordan Temple had 14 points and Sofie Anderson 12 to pace Chisholm
Destiny Piekarsky had 24 for Littlefork-Big Falls. Emily Fairchild finished with 17.
LBF 23 24 — 47
CHS 31 20 — 51
Littlefork-Big Falls: Destiny Piekarsky 24, Emily Fairchild 17, Dani Erickson 4, McKenzie Swenson 2.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 14, Sofie Andeson 12, Katie Pearson 8, Tresa Baumgard 7, Hannah Kne 6, Lola Huhta 4.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 17; Chisholm 19; Fouled Out: Baumgard, Pearson; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 16-27; Chisholm 10-20; 3-pointers: Fairchild 3, Anderson 2, Temple.
Greenway 46
International Falls 42
COLERAINE — Kennedy Hanson and Nicholle Ramirez both had 10 points as the Raiders beat the Broncos in the Iron Range Conference contest Thursday on Karen Tomberlin Court.
Holly Wold had 10 points for International Falls.
IF 20 22 — 42
GHS 25 21 — 46
International Falls: Maddy Olson 6, Holly Wold 10, Maddie Lowe 4, Anna Windels 7, Lucie Kennedy 6, Chloe Sullivan 6, Hannah Mark 2.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 10, Baylie Jo Norris 9, Nicholle Ramirez 10, Hailey Pederson 6, Chloe Hansen 3, Jadin Saville 8.
Total Fouls: International Falls 21; Greenway 19; Fouled Out: Morgan Walsh; Free Throws: International Falls 10-26; Greenway 18-18; 3-pointers: Olson, Wold, Hanson, Norris, Ramirez.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert 5,
International Falls 2
At International Falls, Anneka Lundgren netted a pair of goals and three other Golden Bears scored en route to a 5-2 victory over the Broncos.
Sydni Richards got things started in the first before Kylie Baranzelli and Autumn Gregorich both lit the lamp to give Eveleth-Gilbert Area a 3-1 lead after the opening stanza.
Lundgren made it 4-1 early in the second and then scored again in the third to close out the scoring.
In the net, Rachel Woods recorded 12 saves to get the win.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert 4,
Duluth Marshall 3
At Duluth, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ hockey team used a pair of goals from Elliot Van Orsdel to skate past Duluth Marshall Thursday, 4-3.
Both of Van Orsdel’s goals came late in the first period as the Bears led 2-1 at the first intermission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.