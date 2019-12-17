Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Trailing by six at the half, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team needed to get some defensive stops to start the second half against Superior.
The Bluejackets’ defense went above-and-beyond-the-call holding the Spartans to just four points through the first 12:07 of the second half.
The only problem — Hibbing didn’t take advantage of that offensively.
The Bluejackets let opportunity after opportunity slide by the wayside, and when everything was said and done, Superior came away with a 42-41 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing would get the game tied, and the Bluejackets would actually take a 41-40 lead with 1:14 to play, but capitalizing on the Spartans’ inability to score the basketball in the early going of the second half came back to haunt them tremendously.
“We struggle at scoring the ball,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “In the second half, we played, defensively, how we wanted to play, but you have to be able to put the ball in the hole, otherwise, you’re not going to win many games.
“That’s what happened in the second half.”
LaCoe knew Superior was going to slow things down, and the Spartans didn’t disappoint in the first half as they took that 25-19 lead into the intermission.
Hibbing never had the chance to speed Superior up.
“They want to slow things down, and we want to speed it up,” LaCoe said. “We’ve been trying to get the girls to get the ball up the floor to beat their zone up the floor, and we were able to do it one time when Kourtney (Manning) got a layup.
“We weren’t doing that enough. We’re not controlling the boards enough to do that, and we’re not creating things on the defensive end to get some easy buckets. When you struggle to score, that’s what you have to do, create things on the defensive end to create some offense.”
The Bluejackets actually had the chance to seal the game in the last minute, but a couple of turnovers on routine plays, hurt Hibbing’s ability to put the game away.
“Our passing isn’t very good,” LaCoe said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. The girls know it. When we’re throwing the ball into the defensive hands, it’s no good. We’re seeing things late.
“We’re not reacting. We’re thinking, and if you’re thinking, you’re beat. Until we can become a better passing team, utilizing the post presence in there by getting them touches, we’re going to make things difficult on ourselves.”
With that 41-40 lead, Superior’s Savannah Leopold hit a turnaround jump shot from just inside the free throw line, with 20 seconds to play, to give the Spartans the lead.
Hibbing had one last desperation shot that was blocked and fell way short of the basket.
Emma Raye had 11 points to pace Superior, and Leopold finished with 10.
Manning and Jacie Clusiau both had 12 points for Hibbing.
SHS 25 17 — 42
HHS 19 22 — 41
Superior: Lily Gldley 2, Natalee Sigfrids 2, Niya Wilson 8, Savannah Leopold 10, Kylee Miller 8, Emma Raye 11.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 9, Jacie Clusiau 12, Haley Hawkinson 6, Kourtney Manning 12, Nora Petrich 4.
Total Fouls: Superior 17; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: Wilson, Manning; Free Throws: Superior 10-12; Hibbing 9-16; 3-pointers: Wilson 2, Raye 2, Clusiau 2, Manning 2.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin85
Cherry 56
CHERRY — Jeff Lorenz hit for 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Spartans beat the Tigers on the road Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Nashwauk-Keewatin were Jack Lorenz with 10 and Keegan Warmuth 10.
Iziac Martin had 17 for Cherry, followed by Matt Welch with 14 and Isaac Asuma 12.
NK 56 29 — 85
CHS 27 29 — 56
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 8, Spencer Engel 8, Jager Nash 8, Jeff Lorenz 35, Keegan Warmuth 10, Jack Lorenz 13, Brent Keranen 3.
Cherry: Matt Welch 14, Isaac Asuma 12, Gavin Constantine 7, Iziac Martin 17, David Clement 3, Mason Perkovich 4.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 14; Cherry 11; Fouled Out: Welch; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-12; Cherry 3-12; 3-pointers: Engel 2, Jeff Lorenz 7, Welch 2, Asuma, Constantine, Clement,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.