HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team won their first game of the season Tuesday 6-0.
On Friday, the Bluejackets came ready to keep that good start going when they played the Roseville Raiders in the Hibbing Memorial Building.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, the Raiders escaped the game with a 3-2 victory, giving Hibbing/Chisholm its first loss of the season.
Neither team was able to break through for most of the first period.
Shots were traded and both goalies controlled the puck and kept the second chances to a minimum.
That type of start was something Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke was looking for from his defense.
“I thought our team defense tonight was better,” said Hyduke. “We gave them no advantage rushes tonight, and for the most part we kept them to the perimeter.”
The Bluejackets best opportunity in the first period came with one minute left. Hibbing/Chisholm came down on a two-on-one and Dorothy Kearney let a shot go from the left side of the slot, but Raiders’ goalie Jori Jones made the glove save.
That wouldn’t be the last chance for the Bluejackets that period as Maddie Rewertz got a shot through traffic from the point 30 seconds later, but Jones came up with another glove save.
The second period started with the Bluejackets buzzing.
Hibbing/Chisholm would be the first team on the board when Julia Gherardi got the puck on her stick, skated into the high slot and put the puck right below the crossbar giving the Bluejackets a 1-0 lead just 59 seconds into the second period.
The Bluejackets continued applying the pressure, keeping the puck right around the Roseville net, but they were unsuccessful to extend the lead.
The Raiders took advantage of that by tying the game when Emily Wiltse brought the puck behind the net and found Ali Ganovsky in front.
Granovsky got the puck past Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Lily Hess bringing the score to 1-1.
Roseville got another goal two-minutes later in a similar fashion. This time Kate Haug found the twine after she received a pass from Ivy Ray.
Even though his team gave up the lead, Hyduke was happy with the way his team responded.
“That’s team defensive awareness,” Hyduke said. “They came off the ice and owned up to it. They come off and said, ‘I should have had her.’ Recognizing those things is important.
“Unfortunately, when you face a team like this, if you have those breakdowns, they’ll make you pay.”
From there, Hess kept the deficit at one goal by making a number of saves, including a kick save on a Raiders 2-on-1 rush.
In the third period, Hibbing/Chisholm started fast again controlling play early, but the Raiders would be the first team to score.
Granovsky got her second goal of the night with a wrist shot that got past Hess at the 5:26 mark.
The Bluejackets responded well after that goal.
Allie Bussey had a number of chances by getting the puck on net, but Jones stood strong on each shot attempt.
Hyduke called a timeout with just over two minutes remaining to give his team one last shot to make something happen.
As soon as the Bluejackets got the puck out of their zone, Hess followed giving the Bluejackets the 6-on-5 advantage.
It didn’t take long for that to pay dividends.
After coming close all game, Bussey finally broke through and brought the Bluejackets within one.
The Bluejackets had one last chance to tie the game as Bussey again gave herself a chance after she got past the defense and was in all alone.
That’s when Jones made her biggest save of the night, stopping the breakaway with 2.8 seconds left, and securing the victory for the Raiders.
Hess ended the game with 20 saves, and Jones finished with 23 saves.
Hyduke thought his team had a number of close calls throughout the game.
“I thought we could have scored about four or five goals tonight.” said Hyduke.
“We had some great plays that were just missed. There was no quit in the kids. They had an opportunity to stay in this game and just came one second short.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will be back on the ice tomorrow for a game against Mahtomedi, starting at 2 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Building.
RSH 0 2 1 — 3
HC 0 1 1 — 2
First Period: No Scoring
Second Period: 1. HC, Julia Gherardi, :59. 2. RA, Kate Haug (Emily Wiltse, Kylie Wiltse), 7:39. 3. RA, Ali Granosky (Ivy Ray), 9:24.
Third Period: 4. RA, Ali Granovsky (Lauren Distad) 5:26 5. HC, Allie Bussey (Maddie Rewertz, Darian Carlson), 15:23.
Goalie Saves — Roseville Area, Jori Jones 23; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 20.
Penalties: Roseville Area 0-0; Hibbing/Chisholm 0-0.
