HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team hit the ice, they Bluejackets put up a fight in a 6-4 loss to Superior.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin admits his team played well, but he’s not into morale victories.
The only thing Tomberlin wants to see is his team put up that same compete level it showed against Superior.
The Bluejackets will try to put that on display today when they host Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in a 7 p.m., contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm, in the loss, actually outplayed the Spartans.
“We only gave up 16 shots,” Tomberlin said. “Morale victories are getting a little stale at this point, but there were good things to bring out of that game. Having Ethan (Lund), Blake (Frider) and Mike (Galli) back, they all contributed.
“It was just the fact that our team defense was so much better, giving up 16 shots to a good team. That’s something to hang our hats on, but in the past, we’ve had similar games where I felt like we were building a foundation from there, then in the next game we went out and played like we never saw a puck before.”
That’s why Tomberlin needs to see competitive consistency.
“That’s something I’m guarding against because we have to string good games together,” Tomberlin said. “We have to worry about the process, then the outcomes will take care of themselves.
“You can’t worry about the outcome during the game. You have to worry about the process, all of the little things that make you a tough team to play against, like defensive zone and puck management.”
Puck management is the most important aspect of that.
“We don’t say not turnovers anymore, we say great puck management,” Tomberlin said. “That’s a little more positive connotation. We have to make the other team work for their goals. They have to come 200-feet to score on us.
“We can’t be giving up the puck back and give up easy goals. Those are hard to make up. As long as we do the little things, I’m not worried about the outcome of the game. I’m more worried about the process and competing. If we worry about the process and everybody competes, we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
That compete level has to be the same against any team the Bluejackets play.
It’ll have to high against the Lumberjacks.
“If you’re still playing hockey at the high-school level, you should be at the point where you’re preparing like a professional,” Tomberlin said. “It’s everything, the sleep you get, the food that you eat, the preparation before games, the rituals, what have you.
“It shouldn’t matter who you play because it has to be like clockwork. You’re preparing to be at your best. With a team like Cloquet, which is kind of like the Roseau game, you have to bring it.”
