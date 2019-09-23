Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team finally tasted something they hadn’t yet this season — a win.
The Bluejackets got three goals from Peyton Taylor and two from Alex Chacich en route to a 5-4 win over Mesabi East Area Monday at Vic Power Field.
After tying Two Harbors last Thursday, Hibbing/Chisholm had two leads in the game, but the Bluejackets couldn’t hold those leads and the Agates came back to tie the game and send it into overtime.
This time, Hibbing/Chisholm was able to finish the game off against the Giants.
“This one feels positive,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman said. “The guys came out and took the lead right away. They realize now how much more effort it takes to finish a win off. None of them sat back.
“I give Mesabi East a lot of credit. We had them in a hole, and they were able to fight back.They got back into the game. The other thing I’m happy about is the response. Usually we respond and it doesn’t go our way. It takes persistence and a lot of work to finish it off.”
The Bluejackets would get three two-goal leads during the game, and each time, Mesabi East Area would cut the deficit to one.
In two of the instances, Hibbing/Chisholm got goals of its own to keep the Giants at arm’s length.
“They fought their way back in, but they never took a lead,” Edman said. “That was a credit to our defense. I thought our defense was a little slower today, and I’m not sure why. They played well to fight and get a comfortable lead back.
“They’re a young team, so they learned how to manage the clock better this game, better than the Two Harbors game. We had the Two Harbors game in the bag, but they didn’t manage the clock time, and they got back in it.”
Hibbing/Chisholm would get on the board first at 3:21 when Taylor scored his first goal, but Mesabi East Area came back to tie it 1-1 on a goal by Jakob Undeland.
Just over one minute later (8:54), Taylor scored his second goal, then Chacich scored at 26:35 to make it 3-1.
The Giants didn’t take advantage of the momentum they had following that first goal.
“Sometimes when you score a goal, the team kind of gets into a comfort zone, and teams will capitalize on that right away,” Mesabi East Area coach Jared Anderson said. “They did that because we took a step back
“We kept fighting, which is what you want. At that point, it was either get back into the game or let the game get taken away from them.”
The Giants decided to fight back, and they cut that deficit to one when Tyler Mount scored at 38:10 to make the score 3-2 heading into halftime.
Following the break, Peyton got his third goal at 52:07 to give the Bluejackets their second two-goal advantage. Taylor is Edman’s backup goalkeeper, but he has enough ability to play out and score goals.
“I try to get him as minutes as I can because he does have a nose for the goal,” Edman said. “He has some speed. He’s been impressive, and he has a good attitude. I like to get him in there when I can.”
Having to fight from behind was
“That’s a bummer for the kids,” Anderson said. “That’s something we have to talk about in practice. When we score, we have to be right back there. We can’t be in a daze for a little bit.
“We have to get back to playing a hard, aggressive game immediately after something good happens.”
The Giants got back to that kind of play and cut the lead to one again when Joe Hafdahl broke loose for a goal at 69:18 to make it 4-3.
It looked like Hibbing/Chisholm iced the game when Chacich got his second goal, a header off a pass from Hunter Carpenter, at 73:00, but once again, Hafdahl got loose for his second goal of the game at 74:01 to make it 5-4.
Logan Bialke had one final chance to tie the game for Mesabi East Area, but his shot was stopped by Bluejacket goalkeeper Payton Forer.
Anderson liked the way his team was able to battle back, but they just couldn’t get over the hump.
“We’ve been improving in every game,” Anderson said. “Our kids are disappointed with the outcome because they were looking forward to this game. They had good possession of the ball, and good hacks at the net.
“A couple of chances didn’t go in. There was some frustration, which is good because we have these guys again next Monday. We’ve seen them play now, so we’ll be looking forward to our next game.”
MEA 1 3 — 4
HC 3 2 — 5
First Half — 1. HC Peyton Taylor, 3:21; 2. ME Jakob Undeland, 7:55; 3. HC, Taylor, 8:54; 4. HC, Alex Chacich, 26:35; 5. ME, Tyler Mount, 38:10.
Second Half — 6. HC, Taylor (Hunter Carpenter), 52:07; 7. ME, Joe Hafdahl, 69:18; 8. HC, Chacich (Carpenter), 73:00; 9. ME, Hafdahl, 74:01.
Goalie Saves — Mesabi East Area, Chase Powell 14; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 18.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
Northeast Range 2
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks fell down 2-0, but they battled back to beat the Nighthawks in five games, 25-27, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12 Monday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Abby Thompson led the way for Chisholm with 21 kills, two blocks, 22 digs and two aces. Jordan Temple had 12 kills, 41 assists, eighth digs and one ace; Tianna Brayton had eight kills, one block, 13 digs and two aces; and Kaija Gams had 16 digs.
For Northeast Range, Hannah Reichensperger finished with 27 kills, 23 digs and eight blocks. Lara Poderzay had 33 assists, Natalie Nelmark six kills and Jenna Smith 13 digs.
“Coming back from 2-0 felt better,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “Our first two games were rough. We couldn’t serve receive well. Without that, we were unable to set the ball up for a good attack. We were always out of transition.”
All of that changed in games three, four and five.
“We started passing better the last three games,” Pioske said. “That made a big difference, but what it came down to was middle against middle between Hannah and Abby. It was a battle between those two.”
